LVMH raises stake in Italy's Tod's to 10%

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH
will increase its stake in fashion company Tod's
to 10%, Tod's said on Thursday, in a move which sources
described as "friendly support" for the Italian struggling
leather goods maker.
Tod's said in a statement that LVMH would buy a 6.8% stake
from Tod's founder and Chairman Diego Della Valle. LVMH, led by
French billionaire Bernard Arnault, already owned a 3.2% stake
in Tod's.
"Through this transaction, the twenty-year friendship
between the Arnault and Della Valle families is reinforced",
Tod's said in its statement.
A source close to the matter said the French giant does not
expect to raise its stake further for now. Diego Della Valle has
been a member of LVMH's board of directors since 2002.
The Italian luxury leather goods maker has performed worse
than most rivals as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in
2020. It said in January sales had fallen by almost a third last
year, marking the fifth year in a row of falling annual sales.
The group, known for its loafer shoes, launched a new
strategy in late 2017 to revamp its brand and lure younger
consumers, but the health crisis has hampered its efforts.
Earlier this month, Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni joined
its board, in a move that pushed shares sharply higher and was
seen as a bid to rejuvenate its image.
There has been recurring market speculation that Tod's
could be the target of a takeover by a bigger group, although
Della Valle, who has increased his stake in the company in the
past couple of years, has repeatedly denied this possibility.
"This may represent an excellent reason to consider further
opportunities to be taken in the future ahead", Della Valle said
of LVMH's stake increase on Thursday, without elaborating.
LVMH, which has more than 70 brands after building up an
empire through a string of acquisitions, last week reported
surging sales in the first quarter, beating market expectations
and fuelling hopes it may be putting the health emergency
squarely behind it this year.
The group is often rumoured as a predator, even though it
has just completed a $15.8 billion takeover of U.S. jeweller
Tiffany and has said it is focused on absorbing that purchase
for now. However, Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda said in a note
late on Thursday there could be speculation of a further LVMH
stake increase in Tod's.
The price agreed for LVMH's stake purchase is 33.10 euros
per share, a 10% discount to Tod's share price. Tod's shares
closed at 35.3 euros on Thursday.
After the transaction, which is expected to be executed on
April 28, Della Valle will own 63.64% of Tod's outstanding
shares.
"We are very happy to reinforce further this
partnership", LVMH boss Arnault said in the statement.
