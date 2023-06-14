Advanced search
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:27 2023-06-13 am EDT
841.90 EUR   +0.85%
LVMH roles held by Bernard Arnaults children

06/14/2023 | 02:00am EDT
PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children are increasingly stepping into the spotlight as they move up the ranks of the luxury empire.

All five of the Arnault children hold key management roles at brands in the company. DELPHINE ARNAULT, 48, became chairman and ceo of fashion label Christian Dior Couture in February. She was previously executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in charge of products. She has also served as deputy managing director of Christian Dior Couture, and is a member of LVMH's board of directors and the group's executive committee. Delphine graduated from French business school EDHEC and the London School of Economics.

ANTOINE ARNAULT, 46, is head of communications, image and environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH holding company Christian Dior SE. He has been CEO of the upscale menswear and shoe label Berluti since 2012, and chairman of Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of LVMH's board of directors. Antoine has degrees from French business school INSEAD and Canadian business school HEC Montreal.

ALEXANDRE ARNAULT, 31, is executive vice president, in charge of product and communications at Tiffany. He was previously CEO of luggage-maker Rimowa, a position he held for four years starting in 2016. Alexandre has a masters degree from French university Ecole Polytechnique.

FREDERIC ARNAULT, 28, has been CEO of Tag Heuer since 2020. He was previously head of strategy and digital director at the watch label, which he joined in 2017. Frederic is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique.

JEAN ARNAULT, 24, has been director of marketing and development of Louis Vuitton's watches division since August 2021, when he joined. Jean has a masters degree in financial mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in mechanical engineering from Imperial College in London. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Jerome Sibille Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal Affairs
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
