PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - LVMH Chairman and
CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children are increasingly stepping
into the spotlight as they move up the ranks of the luxury
empire.
All five of the Arnault children hold key management roles at
brands in the company.
DELPHINE ARNAULT, 48, became chairman and ceo of fashion label
Christian Dior Couture in February. She was previously executive
vice president of Louis Vuitton, in charge of products. She has
also served as deputy managing director of Christian Dior
Couture, and is a member of LVMH's board of directors and the
group's executive committee. Delphine graduated from French
business school EDHEC and the London School of Economics.
ANTOINE ARNAULT, 46, is head of communications, image and
environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH holding
company Christian Dior SE. He has been CEO of the upscale
menswear and shoe label Berluti since 2012, and chairman of
Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously
head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of
LVMH's board of directors. Antoine has degrees from French
business school INSEAD and Canadian business school HEC
Montreal.
ALEXANDRE ARNAULT, 31, is executive vice president, in charge of
product and communications at Tiffany. He was previously CEO of
luggage-maker Rimowa, a position he held for four years starting
in 2016. Alexandre has a masters degree from French university
Ecole Polytechnique.
FREDERIC ARNAULT, 28, has been CEO of Tag Heuer since 2020. He
was previously head of strategy and digital director at the
watch label, which he joined in 2017. Frederic is a graduate of
France's Ecole Polytechnique.
JEAN ARNAULT, 24, has been director of marketing and development
of Louis Vuitton's watches division since August 2021, when he
joined. Jean has a masters degree in financial mathematics from
Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in mechanical
engineering from Imperial College in London.
