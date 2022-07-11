Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-07-11 am EDT
604.30 EUR   -0.43%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Sephora enters into an agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary in Russia
PU
LVMH : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 11, 2022
LVMH's Sephora Pulls Out of Russia

07/11/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
By Cristina Roca

Beauty-products retailer Sephora has agreed to sell its Russian subsidiary, it said Monday.

The company, which has 88 stores in Russia as of today, said it signed an agreement to sell 100% of its Russian subsidiary to its local general manager. The business will be operated under the Ile de Beaute brand.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Sephora's parent company, luxury-goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, said it would temporarily close its stores in Russia shortly after the country's invasion of Ukraine.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1248ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.68% 582.5 Real-time Quote.-19.66%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.43% 604.3 Real-time Quote.-16.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.48% 62 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Sephora enters into an agreement for the sale of 100% o..
PU
LVMH : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 11, 2022
EUROPE : European shares slide on energy supply crunch, COVID woes
RE
Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal
RE
LVMH : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
LVMH : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
Factbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 74 676 M 76 006 M 76 006 M
Net income 2022 13 757 M 14 002 M 14 002 M
Net Debt 2022 3 910 M 3 980 M 3 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 306 B 311 B 311 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 51,8%
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.52%311 020
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-25.05%37 449
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-15.76%23 944
VF CORPORATION-37.41%17 804
MONCLER S.P.A.-35.21%11 339
BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.87%7 015