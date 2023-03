By Pierre Bertrand

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Wednesday that it will buy back a maximum 1.5 billion euros ($1.59 billion) worth of shares through an investment services provider.

The buyback program starts on Wednesday March 1 and is expected to end on or before July 20, the company said.

LVMH said that it intends to cancel the repurchased shares.

