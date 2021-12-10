LVMH to buy Marcolin's 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

Dec 10 (Reuters) - France's LVMH has reached an
agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in
Thelios, increasing its holding in the upscale Italian eyewear
manufacturer for labels including Dior, Fendi and Celine.
Marcolin will also buy back the 10% stake LVMH acquired in
the firm when Thelios was founded in 2017, the companies said in
a joint statement.
The move reflects interest in European luxury companies in
bulking up and tightnening their grip on production capacity, as
business bounces back strongly from pandemic disruptions
following a resumption in social activities.
French rival Kering also recently reinforced its
eyewear business, announcing plans to purchase upscale Danish
label Lindberg in July. The Gucci owner began building an
in-house eyewear division in 2014, reaching almost 600 million
euros ($678.42 million) in wholesale revenues in 2019.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by
Benoit Van Overstraeten)