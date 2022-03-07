Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 03:03:54 am
557.2 EUR   -3.57%
02:50aLuxury Players Step Back From Russia
DJ
03/06LVMH Temporarily Shuts Down Russian Stores Amid Ukraine Conflict
MT
03/04The world's leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luxury Players Step Back From Russia

03/07/2022 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

Luxury-goods companies LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering, Chanel, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA and Prada SpA are all temporarily closing stores in Russia amid the continuing invasion of Ukraine and resultant Western sanctions.

LVMH will temporarily close its 124 stores in Russia from Sunday, the sector-leading group told Reuters on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gucci owner Kering, Parisian fashion-house Chanel, and Swiss group Richemont all said on their LinkedIn pages Friday that they had suspended, or were going to suspend, operations in Russia.

French luxury company Hermes International SCA had posted a similar message on its LinkedIn page earlier the same day. Italy's Prada said Sunday that it would suspend retail operations in Russia.

Kering said it was temporarily closing its stores in Russia for those houses that the group operates directly in the country. Kering's principal brand Gucci operates 13 stores in Russia, according to its website, including nine in the capital Moscow.

Chanel said it would do the same, and that it had already suspended its e-commerce operations there, pointing to concerns and uncertainty over the situation and the complexity of operations.

Cartier owner Richemont said it had stopped its operations in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and in Russia on March 3.

"We will continue to monitor developments and adapt our measures accordingly," Richemont said. Hermes said it was deeply concerned by the situation in Europe, and would temporarily close its Russia stores from Friday evening, pausing all commercial activity in the country. Hermes operates three stores in Russia, all in Moscow, according to its website. All five companies said via LinkedIn that they would continue to support their local teams in Russia.

The decision to step back from Russia comes after Bloomberg reported last week that wealthy Russians were investing in luxury jewelry and watches in order to preserve the value of their savings as Western sanctions crush the ruble and keep the stock market closed. The chief executive of LVMH jeweler Bulgari told the news outlet that the sanctions seemed to have boosted the brand's business in Russia in the short term, though he noted that restrictions on Russian access to international financial tools could make it difficult to export to the country.

None of the companies set out the expected financial impact of halting their Russia operations. However, analysts have estimated that the luxury sector a whole makes less than 5% of its total revenue in Russia, and that the bigger risk comes from a more general economic downturn and resultant drag on consumer sentiment.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0250ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -5.51% 533 Real-time Quote.-22.88%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -5.85% 107.9 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
EURO / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (EUR/RUB) -5.94% 113.967 Delayed Quote.41.98%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -3.49% 1120 Real-time Quote.-24.45%
KERING -4.01% 534.2 Real-time Quote.-20.98%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.94% 557.2 Real-time Quote.-20.52%
PRADA S.P.A. -8.45% 38.45 Delayed Quote.-15.83%
UK PENCE STERLING **** / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (GBP/RUB) -4.25% 1.37978 Delayed Quote.35.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 62 324 M 68 024 M 68 024 M
Net income 2021 10 697 M 11 676 M 11 676 M
Net Debt 2021 12 494 M 13 636 M 13 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 291 B 318 B 318 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float -
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 577,80 €
Average target price 831,84 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.52%317 534
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.10%41 449
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-13.77%24 599
VF CORPORATION-24.98%21 362
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.68%13 246
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-2.36%8 259