Pharrell Williams stages Louis Vuitton debut on Pont Neuf

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - For his debut collection at
Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams drew his global audience to the
Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, kicking off his tenure as creative
director of menswear with a celebrity-packed outdoor show that
further anchored the LVMH-owned label in popular
culture.
Models strode across a runway to live music, parading
pearl-embellished tracksuits, furry outerwear and sparkling
jackets with checkmarks in all colors and sizes. An audience
gathered along the Seine River craned to catch a glimpse of the
show which continued LV's approach of mixing street style with
luxury.
"I'm the second Black man to ever experience this on the
planet, the biggest fashion house in the world," Williams said
in an interview before the show, referring to his job since
February.
Best known as the singer and writer of pop hits "Happy" and
"Blurred Lines," 50-year-old Williams ended months of
speculation by filling the shoes of his friend Virgil Abloh who
held the job from March 2018 until his death in November 2021.
Abloh had been the industry's highest profile Black designer,
credited with forging a place for street style and loose
skateboard looks in high-end fashion.
"My brother Virgil was the first. He made so many strides
for the house, and did so many things. He brought skate culture
into this world - while being an American Black man. It's unreal
the fact that I get to do this as well," said Williams.
LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault and his
family, whom Williams has known for years, have been "extremely
supportive" in his new role, Williams said. Arnault and his
children, all of whom hold important positions in LVMH, were
seated in the front row.
Williams was first introduced to the Arnault clan in a
collaboration to design sunglasses with Louis Vuitton designer
Marc Jacobs in 2004.
Williams' appointment raised eyebrows despite his extensive
fashion experience, including founding streetwear brands with
Japanese designer Nigo and designing capsule collections at
Chanel.
Williams brushed off skeptics who question his lack of
formal fashion training. "I also didn't go to Juilliard for
music and I'm doing OK," he said.
"The significance in terms of symbolism is great," said HSBC
analyst Erwan Rambourg, noting that while many labels talk about
diversity and inclusion, Williams' appointment was "taking a
stance."
However, menswear represents less than 5% of LV's annual
sales of over 20 billion euros ($21.82 billion), Rambourg
estimated.
Robert Schramm-Fuchs, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson,
an LVMH shareholder, said the group's push into the cultural
realm could help broaden the luxury brand's appeal.
Given the large size of LVMH, the sheer number of new
customers it must attract to move the needle is much higher than
for smaller brands, Schramm-Fuchs said.
"If you bring in lifestyle and things like that, you have to
be careful to keep it inclusive and not alienate existing
customer groups," he added.
"That's the challenge, and for now they are managing it very
well."
