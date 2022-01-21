Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/21 11:39:47 am
697.2 EUR   -0.95%
01:10pREFILE-Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week
RE
02:52aTAKE FIVE : All about inflation
RE
02:15aLVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REFILE-Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished mens looks at Paris Fashion Week

01/21/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dior Homme took to the catwalk with a lineup of embellished men’s looks, offering a romantic take on tailoring for one of the major shows of Paris fashion week.

Fashion industry events have remained subdued due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, which kept many international visitors from attending, but the Dior show drew crowds of onlookers to the Place de la Concorde angling for a view of the celebrity arrivals, who included Naomi Campbell.

Inside the temporary venue, models strode down a replica of the ornate Pont Alexandre bridge in grey Birkenstocks and sequined derbies, showcasing the designs drawn up by Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

“I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the beginnings of the house, at its original impulse,” said Jones, who dedicated the show to fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday.

Drawing on silhouettes from early collections of the 75-year-old label, which belongs to LVMH, the designer tweaked the house's famously feminine bar jacket offering a version for men. He brightened the lineup's muted palette of grey, beige and ivory tones with embroidered lily-of-the-valley flower patterns and shimmery patches of sequins, applying them to sweaters and sleek puffer jackets. Finishing the looks, models wore trim berets that matched their outfits. The house's hat designer, Stephen Jones, accompanied the designer for his post-show bow, when a burst of sunlight was projected onto the backdrop of a grey, Paris skyline. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LILY GROUP CO., LTD. -1.10% 14.42 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.95% 697.2 Real-time Quote.-3.18%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
01:10pREFILE-Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week
RE
02:52aTAKE FIVE : All about inflation
RE
02:15aLVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:55aPegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, debuts in Singapore
RE
01/20Pegasus Asia, a SPAC backed by Tikehau Capital, lists in Singapore
RE
01/20FASHION & LEATHER GOODS · JANUARY 20 : runway recaps from Milan to Paris
PU
01/20EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After Mixed Asia Trading, US Fall
DJ
01/20LVMH's Arnault says he has no intention to buy "Le Figaro" paper
RE
01/20Singapore lists first SPAC as Asia investors warm up to blank check firms
RE
01/19Singapore lists first SPAC as Asia investors warm up to blank check firms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 257 M 70 594 M 70 594 M
Net income 2021 10 697 M 12 130 M 12 130 M
Net Debt 2021 12 494 M 14 166 M 14 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 355 B 402 B 402 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 703,90 €
Average target price 782,59 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.18%402 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.61%41 701
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-6.44%26 783
V.F. CORPORATION-9.00%26 171
MONCLER S.P.A.-8.75%17 858
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-15.02%8 572