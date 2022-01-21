PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dior Homme took to the catwalk
with a lineup of embellished men’s looks, offering a romantic
take on tailoring for one of the major shows of Paris fashion
week.
Fashion industry events have remained subdued due to the
recent surge in coronavirus cases, which kept many international
visitors from attending, but the Dior show drew crowds of
onlookers to the Place de la Concorde angling for a view of the
celebrity arrivals, who included Naomi Campbell.
Inside the temporary venue, models strode down a replica of
the ornate Pont Alexandre bridge in grey Birkenstocks and
sequined derbies, showcasing the designs drawn up by Dior men’s
artistic director Kim Jones.
“I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the
beginnings of the house, at its original impulse,” said Jones,
who dedicated the show to fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley,
who died on Tuesday.
Drawing on silhouettes from early collections of the
75-year-old label, which belongs to LVMH, the designer tweaked
the house's famously feminine bar jacket offering a version for
men.
He brightened the lineup's muted palette of grey, beige and
ivory tones with embroidered lily-of-the-valley flower patterns
and shimmery patches of sequins, applying them to sweaters and
sleek puffer jackets.
Finishing the looks, models wore trim berets that matched
their outfits. The house's hat designer, Stephen Jones,
accompanied the designer for his post-show bow, when a burst of
sunlight was projected onto the backdrop of a grey, Paris
skyline.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)