0746 GMT - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is among the most mentioned companies across news items in Europe over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the French luxury group said it has become a partner of the Olympic Games in Paris and would design the winners medals. The group said in a statement late on Monday that the Olympic and Paralympic medals would be designed by Paris jeweler Chaumet, and that Moet Hennessy wines and spirits Maisons will provide products as part of hospitality programs during the Games. The group added that Sephora will be a partner for the Olympic Torch Relay. "Between now and the opening ceremony, LVMH and its Maisons - in particular Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti - will present, with approval from Paris 2024, the different aspects of their engagement," the group said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

07-25-23 0402ET