Wines & Spirits · October 29, 2021 The ideal wine cellar from Moët Hennessy

"Les Caves Particulières", an avant-garde concept first introduced by Moët Hennessy in 2014, has been reinvented to bring travelers a unique taste of French art de vivre…right in the heart of Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Introducing travelers from around the world to the exceptional Moët Hennessy portfolio, "Les Caves Particulières" showcases the terroirs and savoir-faire of LVMH Wines & Spirits Maisons.

In an ongoing quest for excellence, "Les Caves Particulières" has received a complete makeover. The design of the new concept was entrusted to iconoclast architect Hubert de Malherbe, a recognized expert in retail design. Playing with stone and wood - and the iconic shipping crates used by the Maisons to symbolize Moët Hennessy's spirit of conquest - he has updated the space with a simple and sleek design, putting consumers at the very heart, including a large "experiential" table in the center.

The space offers a host of immersive experiences, showcasing exceptional products available exclusively in Paris such as Edition Particulière Hennessy or the limited-edition Hennessy XO Paris. There are also mixology workshops, personalization services and a series of food and wine pairing experiences. The olfactory signature of the boutique has been created by Maison Guerlain perfumer Thierry Wasser.

"Les Caves Particulières is an avant-garde project that paved the way for Moët Hennessy's retail access worldwide. Today, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, our home airport, we offer an experience that is even closer to our customers, who will find the most exclusive products from our Maisons," says Laurent Boidevezi, President Travel Retail & AFME LAC - Private Sales, Moët Hennessy.

A new must destination for globetrotting aficionados of exceptional wines and spirits!