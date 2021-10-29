Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/29 11:24:54 am
676 EUR   +0.64%
11:02aWines & Spirits · October 29, 2021 The ideal wine cellar from Moët Hennessy
PU
10/28Travel, fashion brands surge as Asia reopens
RE
10/28DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Directorate Changes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wines & Spirits · October 29, 2021 The ideal wine cellar from Moët Hennessy

10/29/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Les Caves Particulières", an avant-garde concept first introduced by Moët Hennessy in 2014, has been reinvented to bring travelers a unique taste of French art de vivre…right in the heart of Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Introducing travelers from around the world to the exceptional Moët Hennessy portfolio, "Les Caves Particulières" showcases the terroirs and savoir-faire of LVMH Wines & Spirits Maisons.

In an ongoing quest for excellence, "Les Caves Particulières" has received a complete makeover. The design of the new concept was entrusted to iconoclast architect Hubert de Malherbe, a recognized expert in retail design. Playing with stone and wood - and the iconic shipping crates used by the Maisons to symbolize Moët Hennessy's spirit of conquest - he has updated the space with a simple and sleek design, putting consumers at the very heart, including a large "experiential" table in the center.

The space offers a host of immersive experiences, showcasing exceptional products available exclusively in Paris such as Edition Particulière Hennessy or the limited-edition Hennessy XO Paris. There are also mixology workshops, personalization services and a series of food and wine pairing experiences. The olfactory signature of the boutique has been created by Maison Guerlain perfumer Thierry Wasser.

"Les Caves Particulières is an avant-garde project that paved the way for Moët Hennessy's retail access worldwide. Today, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, our home airport, we offer an experience that is even closer to our customers, who will find the most exclusive products from our Maisons," says Laurent Boidevezi, President Travel Retail & AFME LAC - Private Sales, Moët Hennessy.

A new must destination for globetrotting aficionados of exceptional wines and spirits!

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
11:02aWines & Spirits · October 29, 2021 The ideal wine cellar from Moët Hennessy
PU
10/28Travel, fashion brands surge as Asia reopens
RE
10/28DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Directorate Changes
DJ
10/28Perfumes & Cosmetics · October 28, 2021 Acqua di Parma and Emilio Pucci come together t..
PU
10/28Asia reopening boosts travel, fashion brands; pandemic winners take backseat
RE
10/27Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on Singapore Exchange -sources
RE
10/26FASHION & LEATHER GOODS · OCTOBER 26 : Designer of Dreams” exhibition comes to Brook..
PU
10/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fend..
RE
10/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Fashion & Leather Goods · October 25, 2021 Voyage to Ma..
PU
10/22LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · October 22, 2021 Christian Dior celebrates iconic Mis..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 885 M 72 030 M 72 030 M
Net income 2021 10 624 M 12 365 M 12 365 M
Net Debt 2021 13 041 M 15 179 M 15 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 338 B 395 B 394 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 671,70 €
Average target price 743,48 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.47%395 272
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.27.42%56 300
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED63.98%27 994
V.F. CORPORATION-14.80%27 811
MONCLER S.P.A.22.10%19 277
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.30.13%10 376