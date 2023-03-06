LX International : LXI 2023 Shareholders Letter

70th Shareholder Meeting (Agenda Items Reference) Date: March 23 (Thu), 2023 at 9AM

Location: 58 Saemunan-ro,Jongno-gu, Seoul B2 Auditorium

Dear Shareholders, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our business activities under the leadership of the LX International's Board and executive members. Our Company will hold its 70th regular shareholder meeting on March 23, 2023. In order to assist investors in making an informed decision on each of the agenda items listed on the notice of convocation, reference materials are hereby provided. If you have any additional questions concerning the items or the shareholder meeting, please contact our Company's finance team. (email: ir@lxintl.co.kr, Tel: +82-2-6984-5128) We will continue to strive toward the advancement of the Company and enhancement of shareholder value and will always openly communicate with our shareholders. March 6, 2023 Chun-sung Yoon, Representative Director

Agenda Items for 70th Regular Shareholder Meeting Item 1: Approval of 70th Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements Item 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Item 3: Appointment of Directors Item 3-1: Appointment of Outside Director Soo-il Chai Item 3-2: Appointment of Outside Director O-joon Kwon Item 3-3: Appointment of Non-Executive Director Sung-kwan Choi Item 4: Appointment of Audit Committee Members Item 4-1: Appointment of Audit Committee Member Soo-il Chai Item 4-2: Appointment of Audit Committee Member O-joon Kwon Item 5 Agenda Item: Approval of Cap on Directors' Renumeration

Item1: Approval of 70th Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements For the Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements for Period 70, please refer to the notice of convocation of shareholder meeting, which has already been disclosed. The final draft of the audit report with external audit completed will be disclosed on March 15. The current period's dividend is 3,000 won per share, increasing by 700 won from the previous period's dividend. Despite 2022 having been a year marked by high levels of volatility in the global resources, raw materials and financial markets due to unforeseen variables such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, increasing exchange rates, etc., the Company was able to achieve the best operating performance ever because of its continued investments in productive assets and its accumulated trading capacities. Hence, the Company intends to pay a total dividend of 107.9 billion won this year (3,000 won per share; a 21% dividend payout ratio compared to a market dividend ratio of 7.3%). The Company will retain a certain amount of funds in order to secure investment resources for new businesses and to enhance shareholder value in the long term by ensuring the safety of the financial structure, and will simultaneously strive to establish shareholder return policies and enhance shareholder value so that the shareholder right to receive a reasonable amount of dividend will be upheld. Dividend Payments (past 5 business years) (Unit: billion won) Shareholder Return Net Profit for Dividend Market Treasury Category Dividend Owner of Payout Dividend (Period) per Share Total Share Consolidated Ratio Rate Dividend Purchase Parents Amount 70 3,000 won 107.9 - 515.2 21% 7.3% 69 2,300 won 82.7 - 350.1 24% 8.6% 68 400 won 14.4 39.7 297.6 18%1) 1.6% 67 300 won 11.6 - 28.6 41% 2.0% 66 250 won 9.7 - 70.4 n/a 1.6% 1) Including Treasury Stock Purchase amount 1/13