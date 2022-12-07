Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. LXI REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXI   GB00BYQ46T41

LXI REIT PLC

(LXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:34 2022-12-07 am EST
118.00 GBX   +0.51%
09:12aIN BRIEF: LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP265,000 in shares
AN
12/05IN BRIEF: CFO of LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP100,000 in shares
AN
11/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP265,000 in shares

12/07/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LXi REIT PLC - London-based commercial real estate-focused investment trust - John White, a partner & fund manager at investment advisor LXI REIT Advisors Ltd, buys 224,245 shares at 118 pence and 118.17p, worth GBP264,706, on Tuesday. Two other LXi advisors last week bought about 85,000 shares each.

Current stock price: 118.00 pence

12-month change: down 20%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LXI REIT PLC
09:12aIN BRIEF: LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP265,000 in shares
AN
12/05IN BRIEF: CFO of LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP100,000 in shares
AN
11/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30IN BRIEF: LXi REIT says fund manager of advisor buys GBP100,000 shares
AN
11/30Simon Lee acquired unknown minority stakes in LXI REIT plc for £0.1 million.
CI
11/29UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24LXI REIT boosts dividend despite swing to loss on costs in first half
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LXI REIT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 174 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,37%
Capitalization 2 013 M 2 463 M 2 463 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart LXI REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
LXI REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LXI REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 117,40 GBX
Average target price 167,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Freddie Brooks Chief Financial Officer
Cyrus Ardalan Chairman
Nick Barker Compliance Officer
John Liberty Cartwright Independent Non-Executive Director
Hugh Richard Seaborn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LXI REIT PLC-19.03%2 463
GECINA-22.25%7 418
MIRVAC GROUP-24.06%5 856
THE GPT GROUP-18.82%5 660
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.98%3 284
ICADE-35.91%3 218