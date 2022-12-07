IN BRIEF: LXi REIT investment advisor buys GBP265,000 in shares

LXi REIT PLC - London-based commercial real estate-focused investment trust - John White, a partner & fund manager at investment advisor LXI REIT Advisors Ltd, buys 224,245 shares at 118 pence and 118.17p, worth GBP264,706, on Tuesday. Two other LXi advisors last week bought about 85,000 shares each.

Current stock price: 118.00 pence

12-month change: down 20%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.