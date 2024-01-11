Jan 11 (Reuters) - British landlord LondonMetric Property will acquire London-based real estate investment trust LXI in a deal valued at 1.9 billion pounds ($2.43 billion), the companies said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7831 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
