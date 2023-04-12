LXP Industrial Trust : 2022 Annual Letter to Shareholders
04/12/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
2022 ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
2022 ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
ABOUT LXP
INDUSTRIAL TRUST
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is an active acquirer, operator and developer of premium warehouse/distribution real estate in target U..S.. logistics markets in the Sunbelt and lower Midwest with high-growth potential..
CENTRAL FLORIDA MARKET
LXP BY THE NUMBERS1
$298M
5.8M
4.0M
4.2%
of Development Investment
SF in Ongoing Development
Industrial SF Leased
Dividend Increase
1.9M
$131M
5.3%
59%
SF of Development
Industrial Assets Acquired
Same-Store Industrial
Increase in GBC SF2
Substantially Completed
NOI Growth
1.. For the year ending 12/31/2022.. 2.. Year-over-year increase in green building certification square footage..
LXP2022 11
2022 ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
AT A GLANCE
INTRODUCTION
INVESTMENT EXECUTION
GROWTH PLATFORM
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CAPITAL STRATEGY
ESG+R
FINANCIALS
CORPORATE INFO
DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS
LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP") produced strong operating results in 2022 as we executed on our business strategy and delivered excellent results across our plat- form.. Highlights of the year included sizeable leasing volume with double digit rent growth, favorable leasing outcomes in our stabilized and development portfolios, attractive pricing on dispositions, significant capital investment in our target markets and a dividend increase.. We continued to manage our balance sheet efficiently, extending the revolving portion of our unsecured credit facility to 2026, and had 91% fixed rate debt at year-end with a well-staggered debt maturity schedule.. Focused investment in our target markets has positioned us to capture significant mark-to-market rent growth and produce solid same-store NOI growth in the coming years..
The year was characterized by a dramatic increase in interest rates and a less advantageous credit market for borrowers, which resulted in a decline in property valuations that has been reflected in REIT share prices. Nevertheless, the
industrial sector continues to have strong tailwinds, and we believe our high-quality industrial portfolio is well-positioned to produce good results moving forward..
On the ESG+R front, we expanded our platform in 2022, further supporting the needs of our stakeholders. In reporting to GRESB® for the second time, we improved both our overall and public disclosure scores.. We also published a more robust Corporate Responsibility Report aligned with recognized reporting frameworks.. Our commitment to best-in-class governance practices includes ensuring we have the right Board structure to continue to oversee the execution of our strategy and maximize value for our shareholders.. The appointment of two new independent Board members with experience in cybersecurity and logistics operations, among other skills, further enhanced our Board's diverse skill set.. Additionally, we announced succession planning for our Lead Independent Trustee.. We're proud of our 2022 accomplishments and are excited to continue executing on our business strategy for a successful 2023..
INDIANAPOLIS MARKET
LXP 2022 2
2022 ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
AT A GLANCE
INTRODUCTION
INVESTMENT EXECUTION
GROWTH PLATFORM
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CAPITAL STRATEGY
ESG+R
FINANCIALS
CORPORATE INFO
FOCUSED INVESTMENT EXECUTION
WAREHOUSE/DISTRIBUTION PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS1
PORTFOLIO LEVEL
Investment activity in 2022 illustrated our continued focus on warehouse/distribution assets and our multi-channel growth strategy.. We increased our exposure in our target U..S.. logistics markets and invested $429 million in three industrial asset purchases and development projects, with 1.9 million square feet of development projects completed. At year-end, our high-quality, modern industrial portfolio had an average age of 8..8 years, one of the youngest in the industry, an attractive weighted-average
109
Properties
52.5M
Square Feet
99.5%
Leased
6.5 Yrs
Weighted-Average
Lease Term3
56.5%
Investment Grade Tenancy2
8.8 Yrs
Average Age of Portfolio4
lease term of 6..5 years and an industrial investment grade tenancy of more than 55%.. These portfolio features are often overlooked in a strong economic environment, but are especially valuable in the event of an economic downturn..
PHOENIX MARKET
ASSET LEVEL
491,070
32.8'
5
24
Average Building Size (SF)
Average Clear Height
Green Building Certifications/
ENERGY STAR Ratings
$4.47
2.5%
Average Rent Per
Average Annual Rental
Square Foot6
Escalation7
FINANCIAL LEVEL
$220.4M
5.3%
92.0%
Net Operating Income8
2022 Same Store NOI
% of ABR10
Growth9
76.9%
Top 25 Markets11
1.. As of 12/31/2022.. 2.. Percent of ABR.. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor or parent/ultimate parent.. 3.. Based on ABR..
4.. Weighting based on square footage, excluding land parcels.. 5.. Based on internal and external sources.. 6.. Excludes land assets and all vacant square footage.. 7.. Based on ABR for single-tenant leases owned (properties greater than 50% leased to a single tenant).. Average annual rental escalation based on next rent step percentage.. 8.. Twelve-month NOI for properties owned.. 9.. Excludes properties acquired, developed and sold during the applicable years.. 10.. Percent of ABR for consolidated properties owned.. 11.. Percent of ABR based upon CoStar..com inventory data..
