    LXP   US5290431015

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(LXP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-12 pm EDT
9.750 USD   +0.10%
05:55pLxp Industrial Trust : 2022 Annual Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/30LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16Lexington Realty Trust Maintains Dividend at $0.125 per Share, Payable April 17 to Shareholders of Record on March 31
MT
LXP Industrial Trust : 2022 Annual Letter to Shareholders

04/12/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
2022 ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG MARKET

ABOUT LXP

INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is an active acquirer, operator and developer of premium warehouse/distribution real estate in target U..S.. logistics markets in the Sunbelt and lower Midwest with high-growth potential..

CENTRAL FLORIDA MARKET

LXP BY THE NUMBERS1

$298M

5.8M

4.0M

4.2%

of Development Investment

SF in Ongoing Development

Industrial SF Leased

Dividend Increase

1.9M

$131M

5.3%

59%

SF of Development

Industrial Assets Acquired

Same-Store Industrial

Increase in GBC SF2

Substantially Completed

NOI Growth

1.. For the year ending 12/31/2022.. 2.. Year-over-year increase in green building certification square footage..

LXP2022 11

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS

LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP") produced strong operating results in 2022 as we executed on our business strategy and delivered excellent results across our plat- form.. Highlights of the year included sizeable leasing volume with double digit rent growth, favorable leasing outcomes in our stabilized and development portfolios, attractive pricing on dispositions, significant capital investment in our target markets and a dividend increase.. We continued to manage our balance sheet efficiently, extending the revolving portion of our unsecured credit facility to 2026, and had 91% fixed rate debt at year-end with a well-staggered debt maturity schedule.. Focused investment in our target markets has positioned us to capture significant mark-to-market rent growth and produce solid same-store NOI growth in the coming years..

The year was characterized by a dramatic increase in interest rates and a less advantageous credit market for borrowers, which resulted in a decline in property valuations that has been reflected in REIT share prices. Nevertheless, the

industrial sector continues to have strong tailwinds, and we believe our high-quality industrial portfolio is well-positioned to produce good results moving forward..

On the ESG+R front, we expanded our platform in 2022, further supporting the needs of our stakeholders. In reporting to GRESB® for the second time, we improved both our overall and public disclosure scores.. We also published a more robust Corporate Responsibility Report aligned with recognized reporting frameworks.. Our commitment to best-in-class governance practices includes ensuring we have the right Board structure to continue to oversee the execution of our strategy and maximize value for our shareholders.. The appointment of two new independent Board members with experience in cybersecurity and logistics operations, among other skills, further enhanced our Board's diverse skill set.. Additionally, we announced succession planning for our Lead Independent Trustee.. We're proud of our 2022 accomplishments and are excited to continue executing on our business strategy for a successful 2023..

INDIANAPOLIS MARKET

LXP 2022 2

FOCUSED INVESTMENT EXECUTION

WAREHOUSE/DISTRIBUTION PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS1

PORTFOLIO LEVEL

Investment activity in 2022 illustrated our continued focus on warehouse/distribution assets and our multi-channel growth strategy.. We increased our exposure in our target U..S.. logistics markets and invested $429 million in three industrial asset purchases and development projects, with 1.9 million square feet of development projects completed. At year-end, our high-quality, modern industrial portfolio had an average age of 8..8 years, one of the youngest in the industry, an attractive weighted-average

109

Properties

52.5M

Square Feet

99.5%

Leased

6.5 Yrs

Weighted-Average

Lease Term3

56.5%

Investment Grade Tenancy2

8.8 Yrs

Average Age of Portfolio4

lease term of 6..5 years and an industrial investment grade tenancy of more than 55%.. These portfolio features are often overlooked in a strong economic environment, but are especially valuable in the event of an economic downturn..

PHOENIX MARKET

ASSET LEVEL

491,070

32.8'

5

24

Average Building Size (SF)

Average Clear Height

Green Building Certifications/

ENERGY STAR Ratings

$4.47

2.5%

Average Rent Per

Average Annual Rental

Square Foot6

Escalation7

FINANCIAL LEVEL

$220.4M

5.3%

92.0%

Net Operating Income8

2022 Same Store NOI

% of ABR10

Growth9

76.9%

Top 25 Markets11

1.. As of 12/31/2022.. 2.. Percent of ABR.. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor or parent/ultimate parent.. 3.. Based on ABR..

4.. Weighting based on square footage, excluding land parcels.. 5.. Based on internal and external sources.. 6.. Excludes land assets and all vacant square footage.. 7.. Based on ABR for single-tenant leases owned (properties greater than 50% leased to a single tenant).. Average annual rental escalation based on next rent step percentage.. 8.. Twelve-month NOI for properties owned.. 9.. Excludes properties acquired, developed and sold during the applicable years.. 10.. Percent of ABR for consolidated properties owned.. 11.. Percent of ABR based upon CoStar..com inventory data..

LXP 2022 3

Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 327 M - -
Net income 2023 7,98 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,14%
Capitalization 2 849 M 2 849 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
T. Wilson Eglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth Boulerice Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph S. Bonventre COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Brendan P. Mullinix Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST-2.79%2 849
PROLOGIS, INC.8.82%113 280
GOODMAN GROUP10.25%24 115
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.6.94%11 298
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.24%7 552
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.11.17%7 153
