LXP Industrial Trust : 2022 Annual Letter to Shareholders

LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP") produced strong operating results in 2022 as we executed on our business strategy and delivered excellent results across our plat- form.. Highlights of the year included sizeable leasing volume with double digit rent growth, favorable leasing outcomes in our stabilized and development portfolios, attractive pricing on dispositions, significant capital investment in our target markets and a dividend increase.. We continued to manage our balance sheet efficiently, extending the revolving portion of our unsecured credit facility to 2026, and had 91% fixed rate debt at year-end with a well-staggered debt maturity schedule.. Focused investment in our target markets has positioned us to capture significant mark-to-market rent growth and produce solid same-store NOI growth in the coming years..

The year was characterized by a dramatic increase in interest rates and a less advantageous credit market for borrowers, which resulted in a decline in property valuations that has been reflected in REIT share prices. Nevertheless, the