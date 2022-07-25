Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LXP Industrial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXP   US5290431015

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(LXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-07-25 am EDT
10.68 USD   +0.05%
09:54aLXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3
PU
09:43aLXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/21LXP Industrial Trust Appoints Derrick Johnson to Board of Trustees
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LXP Industrial Trust : Appoints Derrick Johnson to Board of Trustees - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LXP Industrial Trust Appoints Derrick Johnson to Board of Trustees
Johnson Adds Strategy and Operations Expertise in the Logistics Sector

New York - July 21, 2022 - LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) ("LXP"), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced the appointment of Derrick Johnson to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Mr. Johnson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Agiliti, brings extensive experience across strategy, marketing, business development, finance and operations within organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 50 corporations. Prior to joining Agiliti, Mr. Johnson spent 20 years with United Parcel Service (UPS) in a variety of strategic and operational roles, including as President of the Southeast.

"We are pleased to have Derrick Johnson join our Board of Trustees," said T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of LXP. "Derrick's appointment reflects the Board's commitment to continual refreshment and ensuring its members have experienced, diverse and independent perspectives. His background and knowledge of supply chain issues, logistics and operations in a company with a large platform like UPS aligns well with our warehouse and distribution focus. We look forward to working with Derrick and believe his insights will be valuable as we continue to execute on our business plan to maximize shareholder value."

The appointment of Mr. Johnson increases the size of LXP's Board to nine trustees, of which seven independent trustees have been added since 2015.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200
E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

Disclaimer

Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
09:54aLXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3
PU
09:43aLXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/21LXP Industrial Trust Appoints Derrick Johnson to Board of Trustees
AQ
07/21LXP Industrial Trust Appoints Derrick Johnson to Board of Trustees
CI
07/19LXP Industrial Trust to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call Aug..
AQ
07/12Woodbranch Investments Corp. acquired Gateway Plaza Office Tower in Downtown from LXP I..
CI
07/11LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Materi..
AQ
07/11LXP Industrial Trust Enters into New Credit Agreement
CI
06/30Jefferies & Co. Adjusts Lexington Realty Trust's Price Target to $14 From $15.50, Keeps..
MT
06/29LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 324 M - -
Net income 2022 20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 198x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 3 059 M 3 059 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
LXP Industrial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,67 $
Average target price 12,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. Wilson Eglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth Boulerice Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph S. Bonventre COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Brendan P. Mullinix Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST-31.69%3 059
EQUINIX, INC.-22.71%59 508
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.34%42 924
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.96%36 273
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.62%24 519
W. P. CAREY INC.1.60%16 079