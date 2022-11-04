Advanced search
    LXP   US5290431015

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(LXP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50 2022-11-04 pm EDT
9.965 USD   -1.92%
Lxp Industrial Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
Lxp Industrial Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
LXP Industrial Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

11/04/2022
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

THIRD QUARTER 2022

LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST

Disclosure

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP Industrial Trust's ("LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in LXP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.

For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation. See LXP's corresponding supplemental disclosure package for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. All information is on a consolidated basis unless noted. Totals shown may differ from detailed amounts due to rounding.

LXP's 'Other' Portfolio consists of office, manufacturing and other specialty assets.

All company names are trademarks™, registered® trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of them.

2

LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Offers a Highly Attractive Investment Opportunity

1

2

Large, high-quality portfolio of primarily single-tenant warehouse/distribution assets in key logistics markets

Compelling sector tailwinds driving strong

demand, occupancy and rent growth

3

Platform primed for long-term growth from favorable

mark-to-market in current portfolio and strong development pipeline

4 Balance sheet provides protection against rising interest rates

5

Experienced management team with a track

record of value creation

6 Top-ranked ESG+R program aligned with established frameworks

3

LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST

Third Quarter 2022 Strategy Execution1

Industrial Investment Opportunities

  • Invested ~$71 million in six ongoing development projects.
  • Reached substantial completion on 1.1 million square foot development project in Etna, Ohio on September 30th.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, entered into a ground lease on approximately 100 acres in Phoenix, Arizona for an initial term of 20 years, with initial annual ground rent estimated to be $5.2 million.

Asset Dispositions

  • Disposed of ~$92 million at aggregated weighted-average GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively.
  • Substantial majority of remaining office assets in the market for sale.

Proactive Asset Management

  • Leased ~270,000 square feet of new leases and leases extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base rents by 47.0% and 40.7%, respectively.
  • Stabilized Industrial Portfolio leased of 99.4%.
  • YTD, increased industrial Base and Cash Base rents by 30.7 % and 25.6% respectively, on new/extended leases, with 3.4% average annual rental escalators.

Balance Sheet Details

  • Amended unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity of the revolving credit portion to 2026.
  • Leverage of 7.1x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA; 6.3x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA if forward equity contracts had been settled.
  • Primarily fixed rate, long term debt with weighted-average interest rate of 3.1% and a weighted-average term of 6.5 years.
  • Aggregate of $182.1 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, which we plan to utilize before year-end.

Capital Markets Activity

  • Repurchased ~5.6 million common shares at an average share price of $10.16 per common share under share repurchase program during the quarter, for a total of $131 million returned to shareholders YTD.

1. As of 9/30/2022, unless otherwise noted.

4

LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST

Clear Strategic Focus

GROWTH

  • Multi-channelindustrial growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development and sale-leasebacks

Strategy

SECTOR

  • Single-tenant,well-located, Class A warehouse/distribution assets along the Sunbelt and lower Midwest

OPPORTUNITY

  • Grow cash flow through investment activity, contractual annual rental escalations and market rent growth
  • Produce dividend yield and growth that is attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

  • Warehouse/distribution pure play
  • Dispose of remaining office/other assets portfolio
  • Focus on target growth markets

Execution

ASSET MANAGEMENT

  • Focused on tenant relationships
  • Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease terms
  • Sustain high levels of occupancy while raising rents

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • Sales proceeds and other sources of liquidity will be utilized to fund development, invest in target markets and retire debt; share repurchases will be considered in the context of maintaining target leverage levels and development funding needs

FLEXIBILITY

Balance Sheet

Maintain moderate leverage while stabilizing development pipeline

Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt

  • Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 M - -
Net income 2022 53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,3x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 2 805 M 2 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
T. Wilson Eglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth Boulerice Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph S. Bonventre COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Brendan P. Mullinix Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST-34.96%2 805
EQUINIX, INC.-30.80%53 311
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.91%38 651
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-46.32%27 299
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.82%23 479
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED-4.76%14 488