LXP Industrial Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
11/04/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
THIRD QUARTER 2022
LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST
Disclosure
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP Industrial Trust's ("LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in LXP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.
For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation. See LXP's corresponding supplemental disclosure package for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. All information is on a consolidated basis unless noted. Totals shown may differ from detailed amounts due to rounding.
LXP's 'Other' Portfolio consists of office, manufacturing and other specialty assets.
All company names are trademarks™, registered® trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of them.
2
LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST
LXP Offers a Highly Attractive Investment Opportunity
1
2
Large, high-quality portfolio of primarily single-tenant warehouse/distribution assets in key logistics markets
Compelling sector tailwinds driving strong
demand, occupancy and rent growth
3
Platform primed for long-term growth from favorable
mark-to-market in current portfolio and strong development pipeline
4 Balance sheet provides protection against rising interest rates
5
Experienced management team with a track
record of value creation
6 Top-ranked ESG+R program aligned with established frameworks
3
LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST
Third Quarter 2022 Strategy Execution1
Industrial Investment Opportunities
Invested~$71 million in six ongoing development projects.
Reached substantial completion on 1.1 million square foot development project in Etna, Ohio on September 30th.
Subsequent to quarter end, entered into a ground lease on approximately100 acres in Phoenix, Arizona for an initial term of 20 years, with initial annual ground rent estimated to be $5.2 million.
Asset Dispositions
Disposed of~$92 million at aggregated weighted-average GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively.
Substantial majority of remaining office assets in the market for sale.
Proactive Asset Management
Leased~270,000 square feet of new leases and leases extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base rents by 47.0% and 40.7%, respectively.
Stabilized Industrial Portfolio leased of99.4%.
YTD, increased industrial Base and Cash Base rents by30.7 % and 25.6% respectively, on new/extended leases, with 3.4% average annual rental escalators.
Balance Sheet Details
Amended unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity of the revolving credit portion to 2026.
Leverage of7.1x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA; 6.3x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA if forward equity contracts had been settled.
Primarily fixed rate, long term debt with weighted-average interest rate of 3.1% and a weighted-average term of 6.5 years.
Aggregate of$182.1 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, which we plan to utilize before year-end.
Capital Markets Activity
Repurchased~5.6 million common shares at an average share price of $10.16 per common share under share repurchase program during the quarter, for a total of $131 million returned to shareholders YTD.
1. As of 9/30/2022, unless otherwise noted.
4
LXPINDUSTRIAL TRUST
Clear Strategic Focus
GROWTH
Multi-channelindustrial growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development and sale-leasebacks
Strategy
SECTOR
Single-tenant,well-located, Class A warehouse/distribution assets along the Sunbelt and lower Midwest
OPPORTUNITY
Grow cash flow through investment activity, contractual annual rental escalations and market rent growth
Produce dividend yield and growth that is attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Warehouse/distribution pure play
Dispose of remaining office/other assets portfolio
Focus on target growth markets
Execution
ASSET MANAGEMENT
Focused on tenant relationships
Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease terms
Sustain high levels of occupancy while raising rents
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
Sales proceeds and other sources of liquidity will be utilized to fund development, invest in target markets and retire debt; share repurchases will be considered in the context of maintaining target leverage levels and development funding needs
FLEXIBILITY
Balance Sheet
▪
Maintain moderate leverage while stabilizing development pipeline
▪
Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt
Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 16:21:04 UTC.