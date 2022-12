Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* GEMINI SAYS IN CONVERSATIONS WITH GENESIS, DIGITAL CURRENCY GROUP (DCG), CEO OF DCG TO FIND RESOLUTION FOR ALL GEMINI EARN USERS TO REDEEM THEIR FUNDS - BLOG

* GEMINI SAYS ALSO FORMED AN AD HOC COMMITTEE WITH OTHER CREDITORS TO COORDINATE EFFORTS FOR GEMINI EARN USERS - BLOG Source text: https://bit.ly/3VXn82I