Waiver::RECEIPT OF NO-OBJECTION LETTER FOR APPLICATION FOR EOT TO ANNOUNCE HY2021 RESULTS

and unloading activities under the supervision of the government task force and are unable to update a substantial portion of their loading and unloading progress (in particular, activities relating to the receipt of raw materials and work-in-progress) into the Group's systems. As a result, the Group has at least one full month of inventories back-logs which have not been reflected in its systems;

The Group's finance staff also need access to the finance office, to ensure that the key financial records (such as delivery orders and invoices from its suppliers) are completely uploaded into its accounting system; and Based on the above, the Group foresees difficulties to announce its HY2021 results no later than 45 days after the half year end, that is, by 14 August 2020.

Malaysia has implemented a National Recovery Plan ("NRP") to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Malaysia. The NRP has four (4) phases. As at the date of this announcement, five of the Malaysian states have transited into Phase 2 of the NRP. However, these states do not include Johor where the Group's operations are based. In the event that Johor transits into NRP Phase 2 by end July 2021, as a furniture manufacturing company that exports, the Group will be able to resume production operations and its staff will be able to return to office (subject to limitations and conditions that may be imposed by the Malaysian Government then) to retrieve the necessary documents and information to complete its consolidation of the Group's HY2021 results.

3. CONFIRMATION FROM THE COMPANY

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any information that will have a material bearing on investors' decision which has yet to be announced by the Company.

The Company will make an immediate disclosure via SGXNet if it is or will be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and the constitution of the Company (or the equivalent in the Company's country of incorporation) arising from the Waivers.

