Lycaon Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LYN

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LYCAON RESOURCES LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 23, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
LYN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,125,000
23/02/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
647829749
1.3
ASX issuer code
23/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LYNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
LYN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
23/2/2022
Issue date
23/2/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,125,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Attachments
