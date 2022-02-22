Log in
    LYN   AU0000180218

LYCAON RESOURCES LIMITED

(LYN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lycaon Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LYN

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LYCAON RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 23, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LYN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,125,000

23/02/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LYCAON RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

647829749

1.3

ASX issuer code

LYN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LYNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LYN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

1,125,000

23/2/2022

Issue date

23/2/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,125,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lycaon Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Melanie Jane Ross Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Edward Langley Independent Director & Technical Director
Patrick Nicolas Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Ranko Matic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYCAON RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.11%54 070
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.79%41 226
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.35%24 946
PJSC POLYUS-1.86%22 010
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.23%19 630