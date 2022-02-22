Log in
    LYL   AU000000LYL7

LYCOPODIUM LIMITED

(LYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lycopodium : 1HFY2022 Investor Presentation

02/22/2022
Investor

Presentation

1H FY2022

23 February 2022

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium is an innovative and value-driven process, engineering and project delivery organisation.

The Company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LYL).

2

Corporate Overview

Share Price

(as at 15.2.22)

$4.78

Michael (Mick) Caratti

Peter De Leo

Bruno Ruggiero

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director

Earnings per Share

38.4 cents

Karl Cicanese

Rodney (Rod) Leonard

Robert (Bob) Osmetti

Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Market

Capitalisation

~$190m

Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall

Steven Chadwick

Justine Campbell

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Shares on Issue

39.7m

Half Year Dividend

18 cents

Shareholder

Breakdown

Board & Management 41%

Institutions27%

Retail32%

3

Core Capabilities

Sectors

Services

Resources

Infrastructure

Industrial Processes

Gold and Precious Metals

Railways

Pharmaceuticals

Feasibility Studies

Base Metals

Roads

Biotechnology

Process Development and Optimisation

Battery Metals

Ports

Chemical and Energy

Engineering and Design

Specialty Metals

Non-Process Resource Infrastructure

Food and Beverage

Project Management and Delivery

Diamonds and Gemstones

Asset Management

Manufacturing

Project Services

Bulk Minerals

Research and Development

Construction Management

Iron Ore

Commissioning and Operations Support

Minerals Sands

Asset Management

  • Bauxite

4

Locations

Toronto

CA

Accra

Manila

PH

GH

Brisbane

Cape Town

AUS

SA

Perth

AUS

Newcastle

Melbourne AUS

AUS

5

Financials
Sales 2022 250 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 19,4 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2022 77,4 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 200 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart LYCOPODIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lycopodium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYCOPODIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,04 AUD
Average target price 6,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter de Leo Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Caratti Non-Executive Chairman
Lawrence William Marshall Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven John Micheil Chadwick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYCOPODIUM LIMITED-0.99%143
VINCI6.94%63 816
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.80%36 154
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.75%35 136
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.61%23 805
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED16.98%23 077