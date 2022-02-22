Lycopodium : 1HFY2022 Investor Presentation

ersonal use only
Investor
Presentation
1H FY2022
23 February 2022
About Lycopodium
Lycopodium is an innovative and value-driven process, engineering and project delivery organisation.
The Company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LYL).
2
Corporate Overview
Share Price
(as at 15.2.22)
$4.78
Michael (Mick) Caratti
Peter De Leo
Bruno Ruggiero
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director
Earnings per Share
38.4 cents
Karl Cicanese
Rodney (Rod) Leonard
Robert (Bob) Osmetti
Non-Executive Director
Market
Capitalisation
~$190m
Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall
Steven Chadwick
Justine Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Shares on Issue
39.7m
Half Year Dividend
18 cents
Shareholder
Breakdown
Board & Management 41%
Institutions27%
Retail32%
3
Core Capabilities
Sectors
Services
Resources
Infrastructure
Industrial Processes
•
Gold and Precious Metals
Railways
Pharmaceuticals
Feasibility Studies
Base Metals
Roads
Biotechnology
Process Development and Optimisation
Battery Metals
Ports
Chemical and Energy
Engineering and Design
Specialty Metals
Non-Process Resource Infrastructure
Food and Beverage
Project Management and Delivery
Diamonds and Gemstones
Asset Management
Manufacturing
Project Services
Bulk Minerals
Research and Development
Construction Management
₋
Iron Ore
• Commissioning and Operations Support
Minerals Sands
4
Locations
Toronto
CA
Accra
Manila
PH
GH
Brisbane
Cape Town
AUS
SA
Perth
AUS
Newcastle
Melbourne AUS
5
