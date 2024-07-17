Investors, Analysts, and Energy Industry Professionals Can Register to Attend at www.enercomdenver.com

Emerging Energy Technology and Energy Transition Companies are Invited to Present at EnerCom Denver

DENVER, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. is pleased to publish presentation times and schedules for participating companies on the conference website for the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 18-21, 2024, at the Westin Denver Downtown. The four-day conference provides investors unparalleled access and networking opportunities, including one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to qualified investors, including buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts.

This year's schedule features a robust list of presenting companies, insightful panels on current industry topics, and The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session focused on energy-related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures. Keynote speakers include Chris Wright of Liberty Energy and Mike Wirth of Chevron.

The conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates and EnerCom. The tournament is a significant fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education. By participating in the charity golf tournament, requiring a $150 donation, you directly contribute to creating inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities and to foster academic growth, social development, and career advancement. Your participation makes a real difference.

In addition to the Charity Golf Tournament, the EnerCom Denver conference will host a Monday Mixer cocktail reception, held after day one of conference presentations. This valuable opportunity for attendees to enjoy appetizers, drinks, and live music while networking with other conference participants and key representatives from the energy industry shouldn't be missed.

Casino Night follows day two of the Conference; experience the entertainment, fun, and excitement of playing in a real casino environment with "funny money" (no cash value, for entertainment only) at the poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps tables manned by professional dealers. Join us for a night of revelry, music, good food, and drinks. Open to all conference attendees.

Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, and other investment community and industry professionals are encouraged to register now for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference. Registering for the conference for qualified investment professionals is free.

EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference will once again include The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session featuring quick-pitch investment presentations from promising start-up energy and technology companies focused on innovation and operations in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability and carbon solutions. The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session provides invited start-up companies a platform to give a 15-minute presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings as requested by investors.

EnerCom is currently accepting applications from start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability, and carbon solutions to present at The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session at EnerCom Denver. Interested companies can contact Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com for complete application details; space is limited.

A complete list of companies participating in the conference and schedule of events can be found on the conference website EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference.

Presenting company lineup as of July 17, 2024, includes:

Africa Oil (TSX: AOI)

(TSX: AOI) Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY)

(NYSE: AMPY) APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA)

(NASDAQ: APA) Aureus Energy Services

Avant Natural Resources

Bayswater

Baytex Energy (TSX/NYSE: BTE)

(TSX/NYSE: BTE) Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)

(NASDAQ: BRY) Bison Oil & Gas

Blue Spruce Operating

Calfrac Well Services (TSX: CFW)

(TSX: CFW) Chapman Nuclear

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

(NYSE: CVX) Cibolo Energy Partners

Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI)

(NYSE: CIVI) Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC)

(NYSE: DEC) DNOW (NYSE: DNOW)

(NYSE: DNOW) Donovan Ventures

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ: DTI)

(NASDAQ: DTI) EnerCom Inc.

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK)

(NYSE: FTK) Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET)

(NYSE: FET) Franklin Mountain Energy

Fundare Resources

Geopark (NYSE: GPRK)

(NYSE: GPRK) Gradient Geothermal

Gran Tierra Energy (TSX/NYSE: GTE)

(TSX/NYSE: GTE) Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT)

(NYSE: GRNT) GTO Technologies

Hemisphere Energy (TSX: HME)

(TSX: HME) Hydroacoustics, Inc.

Kelt Exploration (TSX: KEL)

(TSX: KEL) Laramie Energy

Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT)

(NYSE: LBRT) LiTHOS (OTC: LITSF)

(OTC: LITSF) Lycos Energy (TSXV: LCX)

(TSXV: LCX) Mach Natural Resources (NYSE: MNR)

(NYSE: MNR) Mobius Risk Group

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM)

(NASDAQ: NCSM) NuVista Energy (TSX: NVA)

(TSX: NVA) Oklahoma Environmental Services

Paradigm by Puloli

Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF)

(OTC: PARXF) Pason Systems (TSX: PSI)

(TSX: PSI) PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL)

(TSXV: TAL) Pine Cliff Energy (TSX: PNE)

(TSX: PNE) Pulse Seismic (TSX: PSD)

(TSX: PSD) Raisa Energy

Ranger Energy Services (TSX: RNGR)

(TSX: RNGR) ReconAfrica (OTC: RECAF)

(OTC: RECAF) Ring Energy (NYSE: REI)

(NYSE: REI) Sage Butte Energy

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD)

(NYSE: SD) Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR)

(NYSE: WTTR) Sendero ESG Solutions

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV)

(NASDAQ: SERV) Standard Energy Partners

Tenaz Energy (TSX: TNZ)

(TSX: TNZ) U.S. Energy Development Corp.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY)

(NYSE: EGY) Verdun Oil

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS)

(NYSE: VTS) W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI)

(NYSE: WTI) Walker Lane Research Partners

Wasatch Energy Management

X Oil Development

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR; OTCQB: ZPHRF)

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how they create value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 18–21, 2024. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. The EnerCom Denver Golf Tournament -- a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education -- requires a $150 donation to participate. The Conference Global Sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) sponsors the tournament, along with EnerCom.

Formal presentations and meetings will be held Monday, August 19th through Wednesday, August 21st.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown. We highly encourage attendees to book hotel rooms under the EnerCom group block, as space is limited.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional, private equity, hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver throughout the conference.

Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website. Other conference registration classifications are available for a fee.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

Presenter Inquiries: Companies interested in presenting at EnerCom Denver can contact Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com .

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the conference website. EnerCom will announce when one-on-one meeting requests for investor scheduling are available. Meetings are limited to institutional investors, buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. EnerCom can work in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at bandrus@enercominc.com or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell.com

Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. mobiusriskgroup.com

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Haynes Boone is an energy-focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the energy industry, including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors as well as power and renewables. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders, and private equity firms with some of their most complex and significant transactions and disputes in recent years. The firm's nearly 700 lawyers practice across 19 global offices located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai. The 2023 Chambers USA Legal Guide ranked 31 different firm practice areas, and in 2024, Haynes Boone became the first Am Law 100 firm to ever earn a Gold-level Bell Seal from Mental Health America. The U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2023 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone.com

BDO

BDO delivers assurance, tax, and financial advisory services to clients throughout the country and around the globe. BDO offers numerous industry-specific practices, world-class resources, and an unparalleled commitment to meeting our clients' needs. We currently serve more than 400 publicly traded domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com .

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference. www.imacorp.com

Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm dedicated to the energy industry. The senior leadership has a multi-decade legacy of delivering specialized advice on mergers and acquisitions, asset transactions and valuations, and financings to the boards and managements of public, private and sovereign entities. Petrie clients benefit from the independent, conflict-free perspective and unwavering advocacy of their best interests that the team brings to every engagement. www.petrie.com

Water Tower Research (WTR)

WTR is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundations of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present. www.watertowerresearch.com

Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates is the world's leading executive search firm totally dedicated to the energy industry. Over our 40 years, we have assisted more than 750 management teams and boards in 75 countries and conducted over 3,700 engagements. Our mission continues to be helping companies and boards identify and attract talent around the world that will impact shareholder value. www.preng.com

