    LDL   US5508191062

LYDALL, INC.

(LDL)
  Report
Lydall Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Lydall, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LDL

06/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash is fair to Lydall shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Lydall shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Lydall and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Lydall shareholders; (2) determine whether Unifrax is underpaying for Lydall; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Lydall shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Lydall shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Lydall shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
