|
LYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
ENR.GOFIM.700.1
Date: 25/07/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-098
(Only the french version prevails)
|
Event
|
Buyout offer for stock market delisting
|
Involved Instrument(s)
|
LYDEC
|
|
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Main characteristics of the buyout offer of "LYDEC" securities
-
REFERENCES
-
In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) Law 26-03 of 21 April 2004, amended by Laws 46-06 relating to public offers market, namely its section 34 ;
-
Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.4.2;
-
In accordance with the decision of AMMC concerning the buyout offer for "LYDEC" securities delisting on the initiative of "Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS".
.
-
TERMS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER
|
Issuer
|
LYDEC
|
|
|
Buyer
|
Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS
|
|
|
Initiator
|
Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS
|
|
|
Acquirer commitment
|
Firm and irrevocable
|
|
|
Waiver threshold
|
No threshold
|
|
|
Shareholders' contributions
|
Integral or partial
|
|
|
Number of targeted shares
|
127.113
|
|
|
Share Price (MAD)
|
262
|
|
|
Timetable of the operation
|
The operation schedule shall be set up and published later.
|
|
|
- FURTHER INFORMATION
|
Disclaimer
Lydec SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:25:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LYDEC S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
7 200 M
702 M
702 M
|Net income 2021
|
67,3 M
6,57 M
6,57 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
14 730 M
1 437 M
1 437 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,6x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 128 M
208 M
208 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,34x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 160
|Free-Float
|16,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|266,00 MAD
|Average target price
|291,00 MAD
|Spread / Average Target
|9,40%