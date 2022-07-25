Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Lydec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYD   MA0000011439

LYDEC S.A.

(LYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-24
266.00 MAD   -.--%
01:26pLYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
PU
06/20LYD : Revision of free float factor
PU
06/13LYDEC : Payment of dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer

07/25/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.700.1

Date: 25/07/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-098

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Buyout offer for stock market delisting

Involved Instrument(s)

LYDEC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Main characteristics of the buyout offer of "LYDEC" securities

  • REFERENCES
  • In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) Law 26-03 of 21 April 2004, amended by Laws 46-06 relating to public offers market, namely its section 34 ;
  • Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.4.2;
  • In accordance with the decision of AMMC concerning the buyout offer for "LYDEC" securities delisting on the initiative of "Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS".
    .
  • TERMS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER

Issuer

LYDEC

Buyer

Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS

Initiator

Veolia Environnement SA et VIGIE 50 AS

Acquirer commitment

Firm and irrevocable

Waiver threshold

No threshold

Shareholders' contributions

Integral or partial

Number of targeted shares

127.113

Share Price (MAD)

262

Timetable of the operation

The operation schedule shall be set up and published later.

- FURTHER INFORMATION

1

ENR.GOFIM.700.1

Date: 25/07/2022

For further information about the operation, the french admissibility decision, of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (AMMC), regarding the operation is available on the following link : https://www.ammc.ma/sites/default/files/D%C3%A9cision%20de%20Recevabilit%C3%A9%20 OPR%20LYDEC%20FR.pdf

2

Disclaimer

Lydec SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LYDEC S.A.
01:26pLYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
PU
06/20LYD : Revision of free float factor
PU
06/13LYDEC : Payment of dividend
PU
06/02LYD : Listing suspension
PU
04/11LYD : Obligatory Takeover
PU
03/14LYD : Main characteristics of the takeover offer
PU
03/14LYD : Listing reinstatement
PU
01/25LYDEC : Maintaining listing suspension
PU
01/14LYD : Listing suspension
PU
2021Lydec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 200 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2021 67,3 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
Net Debt 2021 14 730 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 128 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 160
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart LYDEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lydec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 266,00 MAD
Average target price 291,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Darriet Chief Executive Officer
Tarik Chaki Director-Administrative & Finance
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Dayae Oudghiri Kaouach Independent Director
Mohammed Benslimane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYDEC S.A.12.69%208
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%157 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.08%80 824
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.90%76 438
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.02%64 904
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.54%62 821