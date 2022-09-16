LYD : Obligatory buyout offer

ENR.GOFIM.197.1

Date: 16/09/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-106

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Obligatory buyout offer Involved Instrument(s) LYDEC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Buyout offer of "LYDEC" shares

- REFERENCES

In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) No. 1-93-211 of September 21st 1993 relating to the Stock Exchange, as modified and completed by Laws No. 34-96,29-00,52-01 and 45-06, namely Sections 7 bis;

Given the provisions of law No 26/03 concerning public offers on the stock market, as modified and completed by Law No. 46-06, namely Sections 6, 20 bis, 21 and 25;

Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.1.1 and 3.4.4 ;

Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 07/22 of 15/09/2022 ;

Visa of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (CDVM) No VI/EM/025/2022 of 15/09/2022 ; The following has been decided:

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION