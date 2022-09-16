Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Lydec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYD   MA0000011439

LYDEC S.A.

(LYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
256.05 MAD    0.00%
10:10aLYD : Obligatory buyout offer
PU
07/25LYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
PU
06/20LYD : Revision of free float factor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LYD : Obligatory buyout offer

09/16/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.197.1

Date: 16/09/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-106

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Obligatory buyout offer

Involved Instrument(s)

LYDEC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Buyout offer of "LYDEC" shares

- REFERENCES

In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) No. 1-93-211 of September 21st 1993 relating to the Stock Exchange, as modified and completed by Laws No. 34-96,29-00,52-01 and 45-06, namely Sections 7 bis;

Given the provisions of law No 26/03 concerning public offers on the stock market, as modified and completed by Law No. 46-06, namely Sections 6, 20 bis, 21 and 25;

Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.1.1 and 3.4.4 ;

  • Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 07/22 of 15/09/2022 ;
  • Visa of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (CDVM) No VI/EM/025/2022 of 15/09/2022 ; The following has been decided:
  • CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION

Number of the shares object to

127 113

the operation

Share in the capital (%)

1.59%

Introduction price

262,00

Subscription start date

23/09/2022

Subscription closing date

06/10/2022

Registration date

19/10/2022

Financial Advisor and Global

Attijari Finances Corp

Coordinator

Organization in charge of

Attijari Intermédiation

operation's registration

1

ENR.GOFIM.197.1

Date: 16/09/2022

Initiator (s)

Veolia Environnement

- CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES

Sector

Utilities

Compartment

Principal B

Trading Mode

Continuous

Label

LYDEC

Securitie code

8600

Securitie Ticker

LYD

- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION

Number

Steps

Dates

1

Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of complete file for the

15/09/2022

operation

2

Issue by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the approval notice for the

15/09/2022

operation

3

Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the prospectus approved by

16/09/2022

the AMMC

4

Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin

23/09/2022

5

Start of public offer period

06/10/2022

6

End of public offer period

07/10/2022

7

Receipt of order files by the Casablanca Stock Exchange

12/10/2022

8

Centralisation and consolidation by the Casablanca Stock Exchange

13/10/2022

9

Sending, to the AMMC, a summary statement relating to the orders

17/10/2022

- AMMC response related to the public offer (positive or without

10

response)

17/10/2022

- Announcement, in the listing bulletin of Casablanca Stock Exchange,

if the AMMC declares that the operation will not be continued.

11

Delivery, by the Casablanca Stock Exchange, of the public offer results

19/10/2022

to the collectors of orders

12

- Announcement of the results of the operation in the listing bulletin

24/10/2022

- Stock exchange registration of the operation

13

Settlement / Delivery

30/12/2022

- FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information about the operation, an extract of the prospectus is available on the

following link :

Click here

2

Disclaimer

Lydec SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LYDEC S.A.
10:10aLYD : Obligatory buyout offer
PU
07/25LYD : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
PU
06/20LYD : Revision of free float factor
PU
06/13LYDEC : Payment of dividend
PU
06/02LYD : Listing suspension
PU
04/11LYD : Obligatory Takeover
PU
03/14LYD : Main characteristics of the takeover offer
PU
03/14LYD : Listing reinstatement
PU
01/25LYDEC : Maintaining listing suspension
PU
01/14LYD : Listing suspension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 200 M 667 M 667 M
Net income 2021 67,3 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
Net Debt 2021 14 730 M 1 365 M 1 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 048 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 160
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart LYDEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lydec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 256,05 MAD
Average target price 310,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Darriet Chief Executive Officer
Tarik Chaki Director-Administrative & Finance
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Dayae Oudghiri Kaouach Independent Director
Mohammed Benslimane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYDEC S.A.8.47%190
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.87%168 991
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.70%82 159
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.32%81 832
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.00%67 366
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.10%65 628