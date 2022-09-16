LYD : Obligatory buyout offer

In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) No. 1-93-211 of September 21st 1993 relating to the Stock Exchange, as modified and completed by Laws No. 34-96,29-00,52-01 and 45-06, namely Sections 7 bis;
Given the provisions of law No 26/03 concerning public offers on the stock market, as modified and completed by Law No. 46-06, namely Sections 6, 20 bis, 21 and 25;
Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.1.1 and 3.4.4 ;
Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 07/22 of 15/09/2022 ;
Visa of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (CDVM) No VI/EM/025/2022 of 15/09/2022 ; The following has been decided:
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION
Number of the shares object to
127 113
the operation
Share in the capital (%)
1.59%
Introduction price
262,00
Subscription start date
23/09/2022
Subscription closing date
06/10/2022
Registration date
19/10/2022
Financial Advisor and Global
Attijari Finances Corp
Coordinator
Organization in charge of
Attijari Intermédiation
operation's registration
1
ENR.GOFIM.197.1
Date: 16/09/2022
Initiator (s)
Veolia Environnement
- CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES
Sector
Utilities
Compartment
Principal B
Trading Mode
Continuous
Label
LYDEC
Securitie code
8600
Securitie Ticker
LYD
- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION
Number
Steps
Dates
1
Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of complete file for the
15/09/2022
operation
2
Issue by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the approval notice for the
15/09/2022
operation
3
Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the prospectus approved by
16/09/2022
the AMMC
4
Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin
23/09/2022
5
Start of public offer period
06/10/2022
6
End of public offer period
07/10/2022
7
Receipt of order files by the Casablanca Stock Exchange
12/10/2022
8
Centralisation and consolidation by the Casablanca Stock Exchange
13/10/2022
9
Sending, to the AMMC, a summary statement relating to the orders
17/10/2022
- AMMC response related to the public offer (positive or without
10
response)
17/10/2022
- Announcement, in the listing bulletin of Casablanca Stock Exchange,
if the AMMC declares that the operation will not be continued.
11
Delivery, by the Casablanca Stock Exchange, of the public offer results
19/10/2022
to the collectors of orders
12
- Announcement of the results of the operation in the listing bulletin
24/10/2022
- Stock exchange registration of the operation
13
Settlement / Delivery
30/12/2022
- FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information about the operation, an extract of the prospectus is available on the