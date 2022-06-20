Log in
    LYD   MA0000011439

LYDEC S.A.

(LYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-24
266.00 MAD   -.--%
266.00 MAD   -.--%
11:24aLYD : Revision of free float factor
PU
06/13LYDEC : Payment of dividend
PU
06/02LYD : Listing suspension
PU
LYD : Revision of free float factor

06/20/2022 | 11:24am EDT
ENR.PDIB.5.1

Date: 20/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-066

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Revision of free float factor

Involved Instrument(s)

LYDEC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Free float revision of LYDEC company

- REVISION CHARACTERISTICS

Issuer

LYDEC

Event

Obligatory takeover of "LYDEC" shares.

Free Float factor before %

20

Free Float factor after %

5

Effective date

27/06/2022

1

Disclaimer

Lydec SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
