LYD : Revision of free float factor
ENR.PDIB.5.1
Date: 20/06/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-066
(Only the french version prevails)
Event
Revision of free float factor
Involved Instrument(s)
LYDEC
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Free float revision of LYDEC company
- REVISION CHARACTERISTICS
Issuer
LYDEC
Event
Obligatory takeover of "LYDEC" shares.
Free Float factor before %
20
Free Float factor after %
5
Effective date
27/06/2022
Disclaimer
|Sales 2021
7 200 M
712 M
712 M
|Net income 2021
67,3 M
6,66 M
6,66 M
|Net Debt 2021
14 730 M
1 457 M
1 457 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,6x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
2 128 M
210 M
210 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,34x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 160
|Free-Float
|16,9%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|266,00 MAD
|Average target price
|291,00 MAD
|Spread / Average Target
|9,40%