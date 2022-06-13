Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Lydec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYD   MA0000011439

LYDEC S.A.

(LYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-24
266.00 MAD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lydec : Payment of dividend

06/13/2022 | 09:23am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 13/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-061

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

LYDEC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "LYDEC"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "LYDEC" general meeting held on 08/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "LYDEC" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

LYD

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

8,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

8,00

Ex-dividend date

20/06/2022

Dividend Payment date

29/06/2022

Centralising agent

CDG Capital

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 13/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Lydec SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 13:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 200 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2021 67,3 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
Net Debt 2021 14 730 M 1 480 M 1 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 128 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 160
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart LYDEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lydec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 266,00 MAD
Average target price 291,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Darriet Chief Executive Officer
Tarik Chaki Director-Administrative & Finance
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Dayae Oudghiri Kaouach Independent Director
Mohammed Benslimane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYDEC S.A.12.69%214
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.69%149 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.74%82 972
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.19%76 651
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.96%68 935
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.95%64 413