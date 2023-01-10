Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYEL   US55083R1041

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.

(LYEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:51 2023-01-10 pm EST
3.105 USD   -2.97%
01:36pLyell Immunopharma : Company Presentation
PU
01/03Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
01/03Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lyell Immunopharma : Company Presentation

01/10/2023 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DRAFT JPM22

Updated 12-14-21

Lyell Immunopharma

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023

Forward-lookingstatements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). All such written or oral statements made in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," plans"," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, timelines and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business related to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; geopolitical instability; macroeconomic conditions; our ability to submit planned INDs or initiate or progress clinical trials on the anticipated timelines, if at all; our lack of experience as a company in enrolling, conducting or completing clinical trials; our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for our clinical trials; the preclinical profiles of our product candidates not translating in clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with our product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with our product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; our ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to our product candidates; the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the sufficiency of our capital resources and the need for additional capital to achieve our goals; other risks, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control; and those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

  • P R O P R I E T A R Y

Lyell: Tackling solid tumors with cell therapy

TWO CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Wholly-owned, targeting large commercial opportunities

MULTIPLE REPROGRAMMING TECHNOLOGIES

Applied to a diverse pipeline of CAR T cell and TIL

DEDICATED LYFE MANUFACTURING CENTER

CGMP qualified, modular, multi-modality

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM

With track record of success

~$750 MILLION IN CASH

Runway into 2026

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 9/30/2022

  • P R O P R I E T A R Y

Lyell is developing two types of personalized cell therapy:

Highly tumor-reactive,longer-lasting functional T cells

CAR T cells

Patient

donor

Metastatic

Tumor-

cancer

infiltrating

lymphocytes

Patient recipient

OUR GOAL: Reprogram T cells to defeat solid tumors

CAR, chimeric antigen receptor

Durable cytotoxicity Resist exhaustion

Durable cytotoxicity Self-renew Maintain polyclonality Both hot and cold tumors

  • P R O P R I E T A R Y

People with cancer need better therapies

90%

<2

<3

Cancer

Years

Years most

deaths

before

metastatic

caused by

cancer

cancer

solid

progresses

patients

tumors

live after

diagnosis

seer.cancer.gov; Deaths (Estimated 2021); Survival Rates by Time Since Diagnosis, 2000-2017 CDC Nat'l Ctr for Health Statistics, Mortality in the US, 2020

  • P R O P R I E T A R Y

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 18:35:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
01:36pLyell Immunopharma : Company Presentation
PU
01/03Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
01/03Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
2022Lyell Immunopharma Names Lynn Seely as Chief Executive
MT
2022Lyell Immunopharma Appoints Lynn Seely, MD as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
2022Lyell Immunopharma Appoints Lynn Seely, MD as President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
2022Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Appoints Lynn Seely as CEO
CI
2022Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Appoints Lynn Seely as President
CI
2022Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in BofA Securities Biotech Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -243 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 798 M 798 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
EV / Sales 2023 32,6x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn Seely President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Newton Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Klausner Chairman
Tina Albertson Chief Medical Officer & Head-Development
Richard D. Goold Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.-7.78%798
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.50%72 703
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.17%72 678
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.36%38 665
BIONTECH SE-0.09%36 152
GENMAB A/S2.48%28 469