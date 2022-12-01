Advanced search
LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.

(LYEL)
12/01/2022
4.030 USD   -4.28%
Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in BofA Securities Biotech Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the virtual BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1:40 pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapies designed to address what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to proliferate, persist and self-renew, as well as generate differentiated effector cell progenies to provide durable anti-tumor functionality. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact:
Ellen Rose
Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
erose@lyell.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
