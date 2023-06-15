Rejuvenation: Innovative Technology to Improve T cell Antitumor Properties Through Partial Reprogramming

Raul Vizcardo, Yasuhiro Yamazaki, Takuya Maeda, Yin Huang, Naritaka Tamaoki, Jessica Fioravanti, Kriti Bahl, Burak Kutlu, Shobha Potluri, Gary Lee, and Nicholas P. Restifo Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, and Seattle, WA, USA
Introduction
Results (continued)
Cellular identity and age determine T-cell function and fitness over an organism's lifespan.1,2 Increased T-cell age and differentiation are associated with reduced T-cell function and efficacy of solid tumor cell therapy.3,4 As such, methods to de-differentiate T cells into iPSCs and re-differentiate them into T cells have been explored under complex and time-consuming processes characterized by the production of innate and unconventional T-cellphenotypes.5-7 Here, we report the development of a novel cellular rejuvenation technology with partial reprogramming capable of countering the effects of cellular aging while maintaining T-cell function. Rejuvenation is a rapid way to improve cell fitness. T cells under these processes are characterized by a reduced epigenetic age, better stemness phenotype, improved cell expansion potential, and enhanced antitumor efficacy.
Results
Novel T-cell rejuvenation through partial reprogramming
With Lyell's novel T-cell rejuvenation reprogramming technology, aged T cells transiently express transcription factors associated with iPSC reprogramming in a non-genomic integrative manner. As shown in Figures2-4, these reprogrammed T cells exhibit:
• Younger epigenetic age
• Enhanced cell proliferation and metabolism
Expression of reprogramming factors in rejuvenated T cells is transient
Single-cellRNA-seq analysis of control and rejuvenated T cells from
4 healthy donors 50 to 55 years of age showed that rejuvenated T cells expressed OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) on Day 7, but expression disappeared prior to Day 13. Critically, this non-integrative, transient expression of reprogramming factors mitigates the risk of generating immortalized cells.
Figure 3. RNA-seq analysis of transient expression of OSKM factors in rejuvenated T cells
D7
n=4
Oct4
Klf4
c-Myc
Sox2
D13 n=4
Oct4
Klf4
c-Myc
Sox2
TCT TRJ
RNA-seq data from Days 7 and 13 demonstrated transient expression of OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) in rejuvenated T cells (TRJ). Note: Expression of c-Myc on Day 13 was endogenous.
Rejuvenation enhanced the properties associated with T-cell functionality of engineered T-cell therapies
Rejuvenation was evaluated in two models of engineered T-cell therapies: CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 5) and CD19-targeted CAR T cells (Figure 6). Rejuvenation of these models resulted in:
• Decreased epigenetic age • Enhanced proliferation
• Increased stem-like features
• Retained T-cell function and antigen specificity
Figure 5. Rejuvenation enhanced the functional properties of CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells
A
1x106
CD4 TCT
B
60
changeFold
1x105
CD4 TRJ
(y)eAge
1x104
CD8 TCT
40
Age of
CD8 TRJ
the donor
1x103
1x102
20
1x101
1x100
0
CD4 TCT
CD4 TRJ
CD8 TCT
CD8 TRJ
0
10
20
30
Days
C
IL-2
IFNγ
100
100
No Target
cells
80
cells
80
A375
(NY-ESO-1
Positive
60
Positive
60
tumor cell line)
: P < 0.0001
40
40
PMA/I
%
20
%
20
****
0
0
CD4 TCT
CD4 TRJ
CD8 TCT
CD8 TRJ
CD4 TCT
CD4 TRJ
CD8 TCT
CD8 TRJ
Figure 8. In vivo NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells showed enhanced antitumor effects
A
A375 tumor 1.0E+06
cells / mouse SC injection
NY-ESO-1 TCT /
NY-ESO-1 TRJ
1.0E+06 cells
Monitor tumor size
NSG MHC I/II DKO mice
Day 0
Day 6
Day 7
Day 8
rhIL-2 6.25E+05 IU/dose IP injection Twice/day for three days
B
2000
C
Tumor (mmvolume3)
NY-ESO-1 TCT
100
NY-ESO-1 TCT
1500
Probability survivalof
80
*
NY-ESO-1 TRJ
20
NY-ESO-1 TRJ
1000
60
Untreated
40
Untreated
500
*: P < 0.05
0
0
0
10
20
30
40
0
10
20
30
40
50
Days
Days
Tumor treatment schema. NSG MHC I/II DKO mice were injected with 1.0E+06 A375 tumor cells subcutaneously. ACT was given on Day 6. In each tumor setting, 5-10 mice were included in groups receiving PBS (orange), 1.0E+06 NY-ESO-1 TCT (dark blue), or 1.0E+06 NY-ESO-1 TRJ (light blue). All mice were given 6.25E+05 IU of rhIL-2 after ACT twice daily for 3 days. Tumor volumes were assessed every two to three days. (B) Tumor growth curve. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. (C) Survival curve. Survival was assessed by a log-rank test.
Rejuvenation enhanced properties associated with T-cell functionality of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)
Application of rejuvenation to TIL derived from metastatic melanoma showed improved cell proliferation and stem-like properties as well as a maintained Simpson clonality and TCR repertoire compared with control TIL (Figure 9). Similarly, rejuvenated TIL derived from epithelial cancer demonstrated enhanced proliferative capacity and stem-like properties compared with control TIL (Figure 10).
Figure 9. Rejuvenation improved cell proliferation capacity, stemness phenotype, and epigenetic age while maintaining the CD4+/CD8+
• Improved antitumor potency
• Preservation of stemness markers and TCR repertoire
The resulting rejuvenated T cells do not require complex redifferentiation steps, thus reducing the time required for reprogramming and differentiation of conventional T cells. Lyell's data demonstrate the
Rejuvenation produced a conventional T-cell phenotype with improved stemness and metabolism
After the redirection phase, RNA-seq analysis of control and rejuvenated T cells from healthy donors 50 to 55 years of age showed that the rejuvenated T cells re-expressT-cell-associated genes and
Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells of a 24 yo healthy donor were evaluated to compare (A) cell proliferation, (B) epigenetic age, and (C) T-cell function and antigen specificity.
Figure 6. Rejuvenation enhanced the functional properties of CD19 CAR T cells
population and TCR repertoire in metastatic melanoma TIL
A
200
B
3x10
7
D16
C
Pre-exp D0
TCT D16
TRJ D16
Fold change from D0
TCT
CD3+ T cell subtype (# cells)
CD62L
+
150
TRJ
CCR7+
2x107
CCR7+
CD62L+
100
CCR7-
CD62L-
50
1x107
CD4BUV805-
0
0
CD8-BUV395
0
5
10
15
20
25
T
T
capacity to partially "turn back" the epigenetic clock of a T cell without returning the cell to the pluripotent state associated with complete iPSC reprogramming.
Figure 1. Restoring T-cell function and antitumor potential through rejuvenation
Initial stages of
Persistent
De-differentiation
cell reprogramming
reprogramming
factor expression
to iPSC
Reprogramming
Rejuvenated
factor expression
Transient expression of
T cells
reprogramming factors
compared with controls:
• Did not exhibit abnormal expression of unconventional T-,NK-, or B-cell markers typically expressed by human iPSC-derived T cells (Figure 4A)
• Were enriched for expression of genes associated with glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation at Day 7 and Day 13 compared with control cells, indicating enhanced metabolism (Figure 4B)
• Exhibited higher expression of naïve-associated markers characteristic of more stem-likeT-cell populations (Figure 4C)
Figure 4. Rejuvenated T cells demonstrated a conventional T-cell phenotype with improved metabolism and stemness based on transcriptomic analyses
A
Fold Day(from change7)
C
Control T cells
Rejuvenated T cells
CD19 CAR
CD3
Days
CD4
CCR7
CCR7
CD8
CD62L
TCF1
24 yo male
eAge (y)
TCT
D7 T
D20
RJ
D
IL-2
IFNγ
100
100
80
80
60
60
40
40
20
20
0
0
CAR TCT
CAR TRJ
CAR TCT
CAR TRJ
No target
Colo205-
Nalm6
PMA/I
Days
CT
RJ
Singlets > Lymphocytes > CD3+ L/D-
D
50
LY0158: MM, 48MC
E
0.03
F
4000
Donor age
Simpson clonality
Ds rearangement
eAge (y)
40
0.02
3000
30
2000
20
0.01
10
1000
0
TCT
TRJ
0.00
TCT
TRJ
0
TCT
TRJ
Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) TIL from a 48 yo patient with metastatic melanoma were evaluated to compare
(A) cell proliferation, (B) stemness phenotype, (C) preservation of CD4+ and CD8+ populations, (D) epigenetic age,
(E) Simpson clonality and (F) number of TCR rearrangements.
Figure 10. Phenotypic and proliferative analysis of rejuvenated TIL from an epithelial cancer
A
B
Day 21
TCT
TRJ
1600
1580-fold
change
1200
800
Initial T-cell
and reinforcement
population
of T-cell identity
• Younger epigenetic age
• Enhanced proliferation & metabolism
• Increased antitumor potency
• Preservation of stemness markers and TCR repertoire
T-cell reprogramming with persistent reprogramming factor expression results in de-differentiated iPSCs. In contrast, partial reprogramming with rejuvenation technology allows for maintenance of T-cell identity and improvement of cellular function without complex iPSC redifferentiation steps.
Figure 2. Rejuvenated healthy donor T cells acquire epigenetic youth (Horvath's clock) and enhanced proliferation
A
Reprogramming
Redirection to
T-cell lineage
Measurement of
epigenetic status
CD8+ T cells
Reprogramming
by Horvath's clock
from donor
factor
expression
B
T
C 500
TRJ Donor 1
50
A
Bulk RNA-seq
B
Control
Control
Rejuv
Rejuv
D7
D13
D7
D13
OxPhos
Fatty acid metabolism
Glycolysis
Hypoxia
T cell
-log10 (Adjusted p-value)
Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) CD19 CAR T cells from a 24 yo healthy donor were evaluated to compare
(A) cell proliferation, (B) epigenetic age, (C) stemness phenotype, and (D) T-cell function and antigen specificity.
Rejuvenation improved the antitumor efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies
Sequential killing assays were used to evaluate the cytotoxic function of two rejuvenated ACTs, demonstrating greater persistent antitumor efficacy compared with conventional NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 7A) or CD19 CAR T cells (Figure 7B).
Additionally, in an in vivo tumor model, rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells showed improved tumor volume and probability of survival compared with control NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 8).
Figure 7. Rejuvenation improved the antitumor efficacy of NY-ESO-1 TCR and CD19 CAR T cells
A Control / rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 CD8+ T cells
B Control / rejuvenated CD19 CAR T cells
Fold
400
0
0
5
10
15
20
25
TCT TRJ
Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) TIL from a 66 yo patient with lung cancer were evaluated to compare (A) cell proliferation and (B) stemness phenotype. For reference: Average fold difference between TRJ and TCT at Day 25 was 1580.0 vs 17.2, respectively.
Conclusion
• Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology utilizes a partial reprogramming process to produce T cells that are characterized by reduced epigenetic age, enhanced cell proliferation, improved metabolism, and higher expression of stemness biomarkers. Additional research could further characterize rejuvenated T cells in terms of their capacity for tumor antigen-specific polyclonality, long-term engraftment, and solid tumor eradication in vivo.
• Application of this technology has demonstrated improvements in engineered adoptive T-cell products; in vitro sequential cell killing assays revealed that rejuvenated NY-ESO-1-targeted TCR
and CD19-targeted CAR T cells exhibit improved antitumor properties compared with non-rejuvenatedT-cell controls. Rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells also show better tumor suppression and survival than control in an in vivo setting. Early application with TIL products yielded similar results, indicating potential utility across several T-cell therapy modalities.
• Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology is being advanced for applications in cancer cellular therapy. Through partial reprogramming, Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology has the potential to transform conventional T-cell immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.
CT
TRJ Donor 2
TRJ
change
400
TRJ Donor 3
eAge (y)
40
300
TCT Donor 1
Expansion fold
TCT Donor 2
200
TCT Donor 3
30
100
20
0
Donor 1
Donor 2
Donor 3
0
10
20
30
Day
Peripheral blood T cells from 3 healthy donors were subjected to partial reprogramming (Donor 1, 37 yo; Donor 2, 42 yo; Donor 3, 52 yo).(B) Measurement of epigenetic status by Horvath's clock on Day 20 demonstrated a younger epigenetic age of rejuvenated cells (TRJ) compared with non-rejuvenated control cells (TCT). (C) Rejuvenated T cells also exhibited increased proliferation compared with non-rejuvenated controls. For reference: Average fold difference between
TRJ and TCT at Day 25 was 255.6 vs 14.0, respectively.
Day 3
Day 7 Day 10
Day 3
Day 7 Day 10 Day 13 Day 17 Day 20
1/4
1/4
1/4
1/4
1/4
1/10
1/10
1/4
1/4
C
TRJ
TCT
TCT
TRJ
A375 NLR
Nalm6
Gattinoni naïve score
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
E:T=1:2-4
E:T=1:4
12000
10000
Day
field
10000
8000
13
8000
No T cells
No Tcells
/
6000
cells
6000
NY-ESO-1 TCT
CAR TCT
Target#
2000
NY-ESO-1 TRJ
4000
CAR TRJ
2000
4000
0
0
(A) Bulk RNA-seq heatmap analysis of previously identified6 conventional and unconventional genes related to T-cell
0
3
6
9
12
0
3
6
9
identity. (B) Bulk RNA-seq showed enrichment of DEGs associated with key metabolic features in rejuvenated cells
Days
Days
(TRJ) at Day 7 and Day 13 compared with control cells (TCT). (C) Single-cellRNA-seq showed elevated expression of
Sequential killing assays of (A) rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (TRJ) and (B) rejuvenated CD19 CAR T cells (TRJ)
naïve-associated markers in rejuvenated cells (TRJ) vs control cells (TCT).
compared with controls (TCT).
OSKM factors, Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc
