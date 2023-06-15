Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYEL   US55083R1041

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.

(LYEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59:54 2023-06-15 pm EDT
3.765 USD   +9.13%
02:40pRejuvenation : Innovative Technology to Improve T cell Antitumor Properties Through Partial Reprogramming
PU
06/07Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/07Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rejuvenation: Innovative Technology to Improve T cell Antitumor Properties Through Partial Reprogramming

06/15/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rejuvenation: Improving T-cell Antitumor Properties

Poster No. 263

Through Partial Reprogramming

Raul Vizcardo, Yasuhiro Yamazaki, Takuya Maeda, Yin Huang, Naritaka Tamaoki, Jessica Fioravanti, Kriti Bahl, Burak Kutlu, Shobha Potluri, Gary Lee, and Nicholas P. Restifo Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, and Seattle, WA, USA

Introduction

Results (continued)

Cellular identity and age determine T-cell function and fitness over an organism's lifespan.1,2 Increased T-cell age and differentiation are associated with reduced T-cell function and efficacy of solid tumor cell therapy.3,4 As such, methods to de-differentiate T cells into iPSCs and re-differentiate them into T cells have been explored under complex and time-consuming processes characterized by the production of innate and unconventional T-cellphenotypes.5-7 Here, we report the development of a novel cellular rejuvenation technology with partial reprogramming capable of countering the effects of cellular aging while maintaining T-cell function. Rejuvenation is a rapid way to improve cell fitness. T cells under these processes are characterized by a reduced epigenetic age, better stemness phenotype, improved cell expansion potential, and enhanced antitumor efficacy.

Results

Novel T-cell rejuvenation through partial reprogramming

With Lyell's novel T-cell rejuvenation reprogramming technology, aged T cells transiently express transcription factors associated with iPSC reprogramming in a non-genomic integrative manner. As shown in Figures 2-4, these reprogrammed T cells exhibit:

•  Younger epigenetic age

•  Enhanced cell proliferation and metabolism

Expression of reprogramming factors in rejuvenated T cells is transient

Single-cellRNA-seq analysis of control and rejuvenated T cells from

4 healthy donors 50 to 55 years of age showed that rejuvenated T cells expressed OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) on Day 7, but expression disappeared prior to Day 13. Critically, this non-integrative, transient expression of reprogramming factors mitigates the risk of generating immortalized cells.

Figure 3. RNA-seq analysis of transient expression of OSKM factors in rejuvenated T cells

D7

n=4

Oct4

Klf4

c-Myc

Sox2

D13 n=4

Oct4

Klf4

c-Myc

Sox2

TCT TRJ

RNA-seq data from Days 7 and 13 demonstrated transient expression of OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) in rejuvenated T cells (TRJ). Note: Expression of c-Myc on Day 13 was endogenous.

Rejuvenation enhanced the properties associated with T-cell functionality of engineered T-cell therapies

Rejuvenation was evaluated in two models of engineered T-cell therapies: CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 5) and CD19-targeted CAR T cells (Figure 6). Rejuvenation of these models resulted in:

•  Decreased epigenetic age •  Enhanced proliferation

•  Increased stem-like features

•  Retained T-cell function and antigen specificity

Figure 5. Rejuvenation enhanced the functional properties of CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells

A

1x106

CD4 TCT

B

60

changeFold

1x105

CD4 TRJ

(y)eAge

1x104

CD8 TCT

40

Age of

CD8 TRJ

the donor

1x103

1x102

20

1x101

1x100

0

CD4 TCT

CD4 TRJ

CD8 TCT

CD8 TRJ

0

10

20

30

Days

C

IL-2

IFNγ

100

100

No Target

cells

80

cells

80

A375

(NY-ESO-1

Positive

60

Positive

60

tumor cell line)

: P < 0.0001

40

40

PMA/I

%

20

%

20

****

0

0

CD4 TCT

CD4 TRJ

CD8 TCT

CD8 TRJ

CD4 TCT

CD4 TRJ

CD8 TCT

CD8 TRJ

Figure 8. In vivo NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells showed enhanced antitumor effects

A

A375 tumor 1.0E+06

cells / mouse SC injection

NY-ESO-1 TCT /

NY-ESO-1 TRJ

1.0E+06 cells

Monitor tumor size

NSG MHC I/II DKO mice

Day 0

Day 6

Day 7

Day 8

rhIL-2 6.25E+05 IU/dose IP injection Twice/day for three days

B

2000

C

Tumor (mmvolume3)

NY-ESO-1 TCT

100

NY-ESO-1 TCT

1500

Probability survivalof

80

*

NY-ESO-1 TRJ

20

NY-ESO-1 TRJ

1000

60

Untreated

40

Untreated

500

*: P < 0.05

0

0

0

10

20

30

40

0

10

20

30

40

50

Days

Days

  1. Tumor treatment schema. NSG MHC I/II DKO mice were injected with 1.0E+06 A375 tumor cells subcutaneously. ACT was given on Day 6. In each tumor setting, 5-10 mice were included in groups receiving PBS (orange), 1.0E+06 NY-ESO-1 TCT (dark blue), or 1.0E+06 NY-ESO-1 TRJ (light blue). All mice were given 6.25E+05 IU of rhIL-2 after ACT twice daily for 3 days. Tumor volumes were assessed every two to three days. (B) Tumor growth curve. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. (C) Survival curve. Survival was assessed by a log-rank test.

Rejuvenation enhanced properties associated with T-cell functionality of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)

Application of rejuvenation to TIL derived from metastatic melanoma showed improved cell proliferation and stem-like properties as well as a maintained Simpson clonality and TCR repertoire compared with control TIL (Figure 9). Similarly, rejuvenated TIL derived from epithelial cancer demonstrated enhanced proliferative capacity and stem-like properties compared with control TIL (Figure 10).

Figure 9. Rejuvenation improved cell proliferation capacity, stemness phenotype, and epigenetic age while maintaining the CD4+/CD8+

•  Improved antitumor potency

•  Preservation of stemness markers and TCR repertoire

The resulting rejuvenated T cells do not require complex redifferentiation steps, thus reducing the time required for reprogramming and differentiation of conventional T cells. Lyell's data demonstrate the

Rejuvenation produced a conventional T-cell phenotype with improved stemness and metabolism

After the redirection phase, RNA-seq analysis of control and rejuvenated T cells from healthy donors 50 to 55 years of age showed that the rejuvenated T cells re-expressT-cell-associated genes and

Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells of a 24 yo healthy donor were evaluated to compare (A) cell proliferation, (B) epigenetic age, and (C) T-cell function and antigen specificity.

Figure 6. Rejuvenation enhanced the functional properties of CD19 CAR T cells

population and TCR repertoire in metastatic melanoma TIL

A

200

B

3x10

7

D16

C

Pre-exp D0

TCT D16

TRJ D16

Fold change from D0

TCT

CD3+ T cell subtype (# cells)

CD62L

+

150

TRJ

CCR7+

2x107

CCR7+

CD62L+

100

CCR7-

CD62L-

50

1x107

CD4BUV805-

0

0

CD8-BUV395

0

5

10

15

20

25

T

T

capacity to partially "turn back" the epigenetic clock of a T cell without returning the cell to the pluripotent state associated with complete iPSC reprogramming.

Figure 1. Restoring T-cell function and antitumor potential through rejuvenation

Initial stages of

Persistent

De-differentiation

cell reprogramming

reprogramming

factor expression

to iPSC

Reprogramming

Rejuvenated

factor expression

Transient expression of

T cells

reprogramming factors

compared with controls:

•  Did not exhibit abnormal expression of unconventional T-,NK-, or B-cell markers typically expressed by human iPSC-derived T cells (Figure 4A)

•  Were enriched for expression of genes associated with glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation at Day 7 and Day 13 compared with control cells, indicating enhanced metabolism (Figure 4B)

•  Exhibited higher expression of naïve-associated markers characteristic of more stem-likeT-cell populations (Figure 4C)

Figure 4. Rejuvenated T cells demonstrated a conventional T-cell phenotype with improved metabolism and stemness based on transcriptomic analyses

A

Fold Day(from change7)

C

Control T cells

Rejuvenated T cells

CD19 CAR

CD3

Days

CD4

CCR7

CCR7

CD8

CD62L

TCF1

  1. 24 yo male

eAge (y)

TCT

D7 T

D20

RJ

D

IL-2

IFNγ

100

100

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

CAR TCT

CAR TRJ

CAR TCT

CAR TRJ

No target

Colo205-

Nalm6

PMA/I

Days

CT

RJ

Singlets > Lymphocytes > CD3+ L/D-

D

50

LY0158: MM, 48MC

E

0.03

F

4000

Donor age

Simpson clonality

Ds rearangement

eAge (y)

40

0.02

3000

30

2000

20

0.01

10

1000

0

TCT

TRJ

0.00

TCT

TRJ

0

TCT

TRJ

Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) TIL from a 48 yo patient with metastatic melanoma were evaluated to compare

(A) cell proliferation, (B) stemness phenotype, (C) preservation of CD4+ and CD8+ populations, (D) epigenetic age,

(E) Simpson clonality and (F) number of TCR rearrangements.

Figure 10. Phenotypic and proliferative analysis of rejuvenated TIL from an epithelial cancer

A

B

Day 21

TCT

TRJ

1600

1580-fold

change

1200

800

Initial T-cell

and reinforcement

population

of T-cell identity

• Younger epigenetic age

• Enhanced proliferation & metabolism

• Increased antitumor potency

• Preservation of stemness markers and TCR repertoire

T-cell reprogramming with persistent reprogramming factor expression results in de-differentiated iPSCs. In contrast, partial reprogramming with rejuvenation technology allows for maintenance of T-cell identity and improvement of cellular function without complex iPSC redifferentiation steps.

Figure 2. Rejuvenated healthy donor T cells acquire epigenetic youth (Horvath's clock) and enhanced proliferation

A

Reprogramming

Redirection to

T-cell lineage

Measurement of

epigenetic status

CD8+ T cells

Reprogramming

by Horvath's clock

from donor

factor

expression

B

T

C 500

TRJ Donor 1

50

A

Bulk RNA-seq

B

Control

Control

Rejuv

Rejuv

D7

D13

D7

D13

OxPhos

Fatty acid metabolism

Glycolysis

Hypoxia

T cell

-log10 (Adjusted p-value)

Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) CD19 CAR T cells from a 24 yo healthy donor were evaluated to compare

(A) cell proliferation, (B) epigenetic age, (C) stemness phenotype, and (D) T-cell function and antigen specificity.

Rejuvenation improved the antitumor efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies

Sequential killing assays were used to evaluate the cytotoxic function of two rejuvenated ACTs, demonstrating greater persistent antitumor efficacy compared with conventional NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 7A) or CD19 CAR T cells (Figure 7B).

Additionally, in an in vivo tumor model, rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells showed improved tumor volume and probability of survival compared with control NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 8).

Figure 7. Rejuvenation improved the antitumor efficacy of NY-ESO-1 TCR and CD19 CAR T cells

A Control / rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 CD8+ T cells

B Control / rejuvenated CD19 CAR T cells

Fold

400

0

0

5

10

15

20

25

TCT TRJ

Rejuvenated (TRJ) and control (TCT) TIL from a 66 yo patient with lung cancer were evaluated to compare (A) cell proliferation and (B) stemness phenotype. For reference: Average fold difference between TRJ and TCT at Day 25 was 1580.0 vs 17.2, respectively.

Conclusion

•  Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology utilizes a partial reprogramming process to produce T cells that are characterized by reduced epigenetic age, enhanced cell proliferation, improved metabolism, and higher expression of stemness biomarkers. Additional research could further characterize rejuvenated T cells in terms of their capacity for tumor antigen-specific polyclonality, long-term engraftment, and solid tumor eradication in vivo.

•  Application of this technology has demonstrated improvements in engineered adoptive T-cell products; in vitro sequential cell killing assays revealed that rejuvenated NY-ESO-1-targeted TCR

and CD19-targeted CAR T cells exhibit improved antitumor properties compared with non-rejuvenatedT-cell controls. Rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells also show better tumor suppression and survival than control in an in vivo setting. Early application with TIL products yielded similar results, indicating potential utility across several T-cell therapy modalities.

•  Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology is being advanced for applications in cancer cellular therapy. Through partial reprogramming, Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation technology has the potential to transform conventional T-cell immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

CT

TRJ Donor 2

TRJ

change

400

TRJ Donor 3

eAge (y)

40

300

TCT Donor 1

Expansion fold

TCT Donor 2

200

TCT Donor 3

30

100

20

0

Donor 1

Donor 2

Donor 3

0

10

20

30

Day

  1. Peripheral blood T cells from 3 healthy donors were subjected to partial reprogramming (Donor 1, 37 yo; Donor 2, 42 yo; Donor 3, 52 yo). (B) Measurement of epigenetic status by Horvath's clock on Day 20 demonstrated a younger epigenetic age of rejuvenated cells (TRJ) compared with non-rejuvenated control cells (TCT). (C) Rejuvenated T cells also exhibited increased proliferation compared with non-rejuvenated controls. For reference: Average fold difference between

TRJ and TCT at Day 25 was 255.6 vs 14.0, respectively.

Day 3

Day 7 Day 10

Day 3

Day 7 Day 10 Day 13 Day 17 Day 20

1/4

1/4

1/4

1/4

1/4

1/10

1/10

1/4

1/4

C

TRJ

TCT

TCT

TRJ

A375 NLR

Nalm6

Gattinoni naïve score

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

E:T=1:2-4

E:T=1:4

12000

10000

Day

field

10000

8000

13

8000

No T cells

No Tcells

/

6000

cells

6000

NY-ESO-1 TCT

CAR TCT

Target#

2000

NY-ESO-1 TRJ

4000

CAR TRJ

2000

4000

0

0

(A) Bulk RNA-seq heatmap analysis of previously identified6 conventional and unconventional genes related to T-cell

0

3

6

9

12

0

3

6

9

identity. (B) Bulk RNA-seq showed enrichment of DEGs associated with key metabolic features in rejuvenated cells

Days

Days

(TRJ) at Day 7 and Day 13 compared with control cells (TCT). (C) Single-cellRNA-seq showed elevated expression of

Sequential killing assays of (A) rejuvenated NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (TRJ) and (B) rejuvenated CD19 CAR T cells (TRJ)

naïve-associated markers in rejuvenated cells (TRJ) vs control cells (TCT).

compared with controls (TCT).

Presented at ISSCR Annual Meeting 2023; June 14-17, 2023; Boston, MA, USA

Abbreviations

ACT, adoptive cell therapy; CAR, chimeric antigen receptor; CCR7, C-C motif chemokine receptor 7; CD, cluster of differentiation; c-Myc, MYC proto-oncogene; DEG, differentially expressed gene; Ds, diversity gene segment; eAge, epigenetic age; E:T, effector to target ratio; IFNγ, interferon gamma; IL-2,interleukin-2; IP, intraperitoneal; iPSC, induced pluripotent stem cells; IU, international units; Klf4, Krüppel-like factor 4; MM, multiple myeloma; NK, natural killer; NY-ESO-1, New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1; Oct4, octamer-binding transcription factor 4;

OSKM factors, Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc; OxPhos, oxidative phosphorylation; PBS, phosphate-buffered saline; RNA-seq, RNA sequencing; SC, subcutaneous; SEM, standard error of the mean; Sox2, SRY-box transcription factor 2; TCF1, T-cell factor 1 (encoded by TCF7); TCF7, transcription factor 7; TCR, T-cell receptor; TCT, control T cell; TIL, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; TRJ, rejuvenated T cell; y, years; yo, year old.

References

1.

Crompton JG, et al. Trends Immunol. 2014;35(4):178-185.

5.

Vizcardo R, et al. Cell Stem Cell. 2013;12(1):31-36.

2.

Crompton JG, et al. Cell Stem Cell. 2013;12(1):6-8.

6.

Maeda T, et al. Cancer Res. 2016;76(23):6839-6850.

3.

Kishton RJ, et al. Curr Opin Immunol. 2022;74:39-45.

7.

Vizcardo R, et al. Cell Rep. 2018;22(12):3175-3190.

4.

Nikolich-Zugich et al. Nat Rev Immunol. 2008;8(7):512-522.

Acknowledgments

This project was fully supported by Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. We would like to thank Lyell's T-cell rejuvenation and BATT teams for their technical support and Luca Gattinoni for critical feedback. We would also like to thank the Clock Foundation for epigenetic clock analyses, Maria Romanova (Molecular House, Inc.) for graphical design support, Melanie Styers (Verascity Science), and Madison Fagan (BOLDSCIENCE, Inc.) for medical writing support.

©2023 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc

LYE1123003_ISSCR_Encore_900x775mm_Poster_R15_PRINT_QUALITY.indd 1

30/05/2023 14:51

Disclaimer

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
02:40pRejuvenation : Innovative Technology to Improve T cell Antitumor Properties Through Partia..
PU
06/07Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/07Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/06Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Announce Resignation of Rahsaan Thompson as the Chief Legal Of..
CI
05/04Lyell Immunopharma : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Lyell Immunopharma : Company Presentation
PU
05/04Earnings Flash (LYEL) LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA Reports Q1 Revenue $65,000
MT
05/04LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04Lyell Immunopharma Reports Business Highlights and Financial Results for the First Quar..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,55 M - -
Net income 2023 -284 M - -
Net cash 2023 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 861 M 861 M -
EV / Sales 2023 225x
EV / Sales 2024 281x
Nbr of Employees 274
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn Seely President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Newton Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Klausner Chairman
Tina Albertson Chief Medical Officer & Head-Development
Richard D. Goold Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC.-0.58%861
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.46%87 815
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.36%82 594
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.47%27 678
BIONTECH SE-26.14%26 738
GENMAB A/S-9.38%25 320
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer