Rejuvenation: Innovative Technology to Improve T cell Antitumor Properties Through Partial Reprogramming

Raul Vizcardo, Yasuhiro Yamazaki, Takuya Maeda, Yin Huang, Naritaka Tamaoki, Jessica Fioravanti, Kriti Bahl, Burak Kutlu, Shobha Potluri, Gary Lee, and Nicholas P. Restifo Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, and Seattle, WA, USA

Cellular identity and age determine T-cell function and fitness over an organism's lifespan.1,2 Increased T-cell age and differentiation are associated with reduced T-cell function and efficacy of solid tumor cell therapy.3,4 As such, methods to de-differentiate T cells into iPSCs and re-differentiate them into T cells have been explored under complex and time-consuming processes characterized by the production of innate and unconventional T-cellphenotypes.5-7 Here, we report the development of a novel cellular rejuvenation technology with partial reprogramming capable of countering the effects of cellular aging while maintaining T-cell function. Rejuvenation is a rapid way to improve cell fitness. T cells under these processes are characterized by a reduced epigenetic age, better stemness phenotype, improved cell expansion potential, and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Results Novel T-cell rejuvenation through partial reprogramming With Lyell's novel T-cell rejuvenation reprogramming technology, aged T cells transiently express transcription factors associated with iPSC reprogramming in a non-genomic integrative manner. As shown in Figures 2-4, these reprogrammed T cells exhibit: • Younger epigenetic age • Enhanced cell proliferation and metabolism

Expression of reprogramming factors in rejuvenated T cells is transient Single-cellRNA-seq analysis of control and rejuvenated T cells from 4 healthy donors 50 to 55 years of age showed that rejuvenated T cells expressed OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) on Day 7, but expression disappeared prior to Day 13. Critically, this non-integrative, transient expression of reprogramming factors mitigates the risk of generating immortalized cells. Figure 3. RNA-seq analysis of transient expression of OSKM factors in rejuvenated T cells D7 n=4 Oct4 Klf4 c-Myc Sox2 D13 n=4 Oct4 Klf4 c-Myc Sox2 TCT TRJ RNA-seq data from Days 7 and 13 demonstrated transient expression of OSKM factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc) in rejuvenated T cells (TRJ). Note: Expression of c-Myc on Day 13 was endogenous.

Rejuvenation enhanced the properties associated with T-cell functionality of engineered T-cell therapies Rejuvenation was evaluated in two models of engineered T-cell therapies: CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells (Figure 5) and CD19-targeted CAR T cells (Figure 6). Rejuvenation of these models resulted in: • Decreased epigenetic age • Enhanced proliferation • Increased stem-like features • Retained T-cell function and antigen specificity Figure 5. Rejuvenation enhanced the functional properties of CD4+ and CD8+ NY-ESO-1 TCR T cells A 1x106 CD4 TCT B 60 changeFold 1x105 CD4 TRJ (y)eAge 1x104 CD8 TCT 40 Age of CD8 TRJ the donor 1x103 1x102 20 1x101 1x100 0 CD4 TCT CD4 TRJ CD8 TCT CD8 TRJ 0 10 20 30 Days C IL-2 IFNγ 100 100 No Target cells 80 cells 80 A375 (NY-ESO-1 Positive 60 Positive 60 tumor cell line) : P < 0.0001 40 40 PMA/I % 20 % 20 **** 0 0 CD4 TCT CD4 TRJ CD8 TCT CD8 TRJ CD4 TCT CD4 TRJ CD8 TCT CD8 TRJ