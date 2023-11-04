Background

Targeting ROR1 in solid tumors

• Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor (ROR1) is a cell surface antigen expressed during embryogenesis that is involved in cell migration, proliferation, and resistance to apoptosis1

• While not expressed in most postpartum tissues1, ROR1 is highly expressed in multiple solid tumors, including approximately 60% of TNBC2 and 40% of NSCLC3 tumors (Figure 1) and is, therefore, an attractive target in patients with limited effective treatment options4,5

• High ROR1 expression has been associated with poor prognosis and metastasis in solid tumors1

LYL797: A novel approach to CAR T-cell therapy

CAR T-cell therapy has been successful for the treatment of hematologic malignancies but remains challenging for solid tumors due to T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, key barriers to effective T-cell therapy in solid tumors 5,6

LYL797 is an investigational, autologous ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell product enhanced with epigenetic (Epi-R) and genetic (c-Jun overexpression) reprogramming technologies designed to create more potent and durable T cells to overcome barriers to effective cell therapy in solid tumors ( Figures 2 - 4 )

Lyell's T-cell reprogramming technologies: Epi-R and c-Jun overexpression

• Epi-R manufacturing protocols are designed to generate populations of stem-like T cells with reduced exhaustion and improved proliferation and antitumor activity (Figure 3)

• Reprogramming T cells through c-Jun overexpression delays exhaustion and results in increased proliferation, sustained cytokine production, and durable antitumor activity in nonclinical models6-8 (Figure 4)

• In nonclinical models, the combined use of Epi-R protocols and c-Jun overexpression further improved CAR T-cell expansion and cytotoxicity, as well as antitumor activity compared with conventional CAR T-cell preparations6,8