Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes

02/09/2021 | 11:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

TOKYO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian stocks hit a record high on Wednesday, as upbeat earnings, hopes of a large U.S. fiscal stimulus and progress in vaccinations fanned optimism about a global recovery from the pandemic.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asian shares index rose 0.8%, rising above its January peak to reach its highest level ever.

In mainland China's CSI300 rose 1.3% to a 13-year high and the Shanghai Composite hit a five-year high on the last trading day before the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

Japan's Nikkei eked out gains of 0.1% while e-mini futures for the U.S. S&P 500 rose 0.35%.

Corporate earnings have been beating expectations in many places including the United States and Japan.

In the latest example, shares of Lyft Inc rose as much as 11.8% while Twitter Inc climbed 3.5% in aftermarket trading on their latest quarterly results.

"Globally investors are raising weightings on stocks as the Biden administration looks set to spend pretty much close $1.9 trillion on its stimulus," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Although U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus package faces opposition from Republicans, his fellow Democrats last week approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle the stimulus through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes closed little changed on Tuesday, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a record high on a gain of 0.14%. The S&P 500 lost 0.11%.

The S&P had climbed the previous six sessions and is up 5.3% for the month, underpinned by the prospects of the large U.S. relief package.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes was last at 1.16%, not far off Monday's 10 1/2-month high of 1.20%.

Higher bond yields also reflect rising inflation expectations, with break-even inflation calculated from inflation-protected Treasuries rising to 2.20 percent, the highest since 2014.

The Fed has said it would tolerate inflation rising beyond 2% temporarily.

U.S. inflation data, due later on Wednesday, is expected to show an annual rise of 1.5% in core CPI.

In the currency market, the dollar traded near two-week lows against a basket of currencies after sizable fall in the previous trade.

The dollar traded at 104.55 yen after 0.64% fall on Tuesday, its biggest in three months, while the euro changed hands at $1.2119, extending its rebound from a two-month low of $1.1952 touched on Friday.

The British pound held firm at $1.3822, hitting its highest level since April 2018.

The offshore Chinese yuan held firm at 6.4185 to the dollar, within sight of its 2 1/2-year high of 6.4119 set on Jan. 5.

Bitcoin, which gained 19.5% on Monday, stood little changed at $46,292, not far off its record high of $48,216 set on Tuesday.

Ethereum, the second-most-popular cryptocurrency, hit a record high of $1,826.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,842.8 an ounce after rising to a one-week high on Tuesday.

Brent oil held firm at $61.03 per barrel, near 13-month highs after a seven-day winning streak as investors are betting that fuel demand will rise while OPEC and allied producers keep a lid on supply.

"With Brent over $60, it's been great psychologically," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "Everyone is feeling bullish about stronger demand and global inventories in further decline."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Gerry Doyle)

By Hideyuki Sano and David Henry


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.61% 38274.28 Real-time Quote.61.38%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.62% 46361.31 Real-time Quote.59.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 31375.83 Delayed Quote.2.55%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.76% 1474.575 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN 2.08% 0.038841 Real-time Quote.48.50%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.48% 1800.615 Real-time Quote.136.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.87725 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 60.99 Delayed Quote.15.86%
LYFT, INC. 0.43% 53.64 Delayed Quote.9.18%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.50% 517 End-of-day quote.13.35%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.01% 74.24 Delayed Quote.8.33%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 13687.084678 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 14007.697346 Delayed Quote.7.51%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 29505.93 Real-time Quote.7.08%
S&P 500 -0.11% 3911.23 Delayed Quote.4.25%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.85% 5160.75 Delayed Quote.10.30%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 2.03% 5281.3 Delayed Quote.11.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.4237 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
WTI -0.32% 58.209 Delayed Quote.19.09%
All news about LYFT, INC.
02/09Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
RE
02/09Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
RE
02/09Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring third-quarter profit
RE
02/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/09MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Lyft, vnrx, cpst
MT
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow Close Lower After Records
DJ
02/09LYFT : Q4 2020 Earnings Supplemental Data
PU
02/09Tech Flat As Investors Rotate Out Of Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/09LYFT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09LYFT : Q4 Adj. Loss Widens; Revenue Beats Street View
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 355 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 671 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 032 M 17 032 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 786
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 51,63 $
Last Close Price 53,64 $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.8.71%16 959
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED31.29%904 746
NETFLIX, INC.1.33%242 671
PROSUS N.V.15.49%196 562
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.88%104 574
NASPERS LIMITED18.97%101 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ