>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Lyft, Inc.
LYFT
LYFT, INC.
(LYFT)
Add to my list
Report
08/20 03:24:39 pm
08/20 03:24:39 pm
30.115
USD
+7.02%
03:22p
Court demands uber, lyft to submit sworn ceo testimony that they can comply with state protection law if they lose appeal, ballot measure
03:22p
California appeals court schedules oral arguments in uber, lyft case for oct. 13
03:21p
LYFT
: California court gives reprieve to Uber, Lyft in California
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
CALIFORNIA APPEALS COURT SAYS UBER, LYFT NEED TO CONSENT TO STAY OF INJUNCTION BY AUG. 25-FILING
08/20/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
CALIFORNIA APPEALS COURT SAYS UBER, LYFT NEED TO CONSENT TO STAY OF INJUNCTION BY AUG. 25-FILING
All news about LYFT, INC.
03:22p
Court demands uber, lyft to submit sworn ceo testimony that they can comply w..
03:22p
California appeals court schedules oral arguments in uber, lyft case for oct...
03:21p
LYFT
: California court gives reprieve to Uber, Lyft in California
03:16p
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
03:15p
LYFT
: Appeals court grants stay, giving reprieve to Uber and Lyft to continue o..
03:10p
LYFT
: Uber, Lyft not immediately forced to treat California drivers as employee..
03:10p
California appeals court says uber, lyft need to consent to stay of injunctio..
03:06p
California appeals court allows uber, lyft to classify drivers as contractors..
03:04p
LYFT
: to Suspend Service in California -- 4th Update
02:45p
LYFT
: to end ride-share service in California on Friday
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
2 465 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-1 572 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
1 178 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-5,64x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
8 782 M
8 782 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
3,09x
EV / Sales 2021
2,16x
Nbr of Employees
4 973
Free-Float
78,1%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
41
Average target price
40,84 $
Last Close Price
28,14 $
Spread / Highest target
135%
Spread / Average Target
45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-36,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers
Name
Title
Logan D. Green
Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer
Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal
Chairman
Brian Roberts
Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz
Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.
-34.59%
8 782
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
35.25%
620 515
NETFLIX, INC.
49.75%
213 685
PROSUS N.V.
17.09%
150 921
NASPERS LIMITED
28.85%
73 720
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-1.08%
51 562
