CALIFORNIA APPEALS COURT SAYS UBER, LYFT NEED TO CONSENT TO STAY OF INJUNCTION BY AUG. 25-FILING

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 2 465 M - - Net income 2020 -1 572 M - - Net cash 2020 1 178 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -5,64x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 8 782 M 8 782 M - EV / Sales 2020 3,09x EV / Sales 2021 2,16x Nbr of Employees 4 973 Free-Float 78,1% Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 41 Average target price 40,84 $ Last Close Price 28,14 $ Spread / Highest target 135% Spread / Average Target 45,1% Spread / Lowest Target -36,0% Managers Name Title Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President Prashant Aggarwal Chairman Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LYFT, INC. -34.59% 8 782 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.25% 620 515 NETFLIX, INC. 49.75% 213 685 PROSUS N.V. 17.09% 150 921 NASPERS LIMITED 28.85% 73 720 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.08% 51 562