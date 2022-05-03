Log in
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 11:02:31 am EDT
30.64 USD   -2.73%
10:31aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lyft, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:26aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lyft, Inc. - LYFT
PR
05/02INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lyft, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lyft, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/03/2022 | 10:31am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lyft, Inc. (“Lyft” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LYFT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 244 M - -
Net income 2022 -588 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 980 M 10 980 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 453
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 31,50 $
Average target price 54,51 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-26.28%10 980
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.38%458 588
PROSUS N.V.-37.94%122 201
AIRBNB, INC.-8.23%97 236
NETFLIX, INC.-66.89%88 615
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.52%59 411