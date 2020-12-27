Lyft : Activating LyftUp For Nashville Explosion

In response to the explosion in Nashville, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We're activating our LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide access to free rides to help those in affected areas go to The Red Cross reception center at East Park Community Center, located at 700 Woodland Street, for victims displaced or affected by the explosion. Our hearts go out to those impacted by the explosion.

Rides can be accessed using the code RELIEFNASH20 , valid for 2 rides up to $15 each, from now until 12/29 at 11:59 p.m CST. while rides are available. We advise checking evacuation shelters operational hours and availability before visiting the sites.

LyftUp is our comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. Through LyftUp, we partner with leading nonprofits to help provide free and discounted rides to individuals and families who lack affordable, reliable transportation.

Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we will continue to monitor the area's conditions and communicate with Lyft drivers, riders, and government officials. At this time, we're focused on areas where we're best able to support riders and drivers. We'll continue to add locations as we're able. Please stay tuned for updates.