LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
Lyft : Activating LyftUp For Nashville Explosion

12/27/2020 | 03:01pm EST
In response to the explosion in Nashville, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We're activating our LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide access to free rides to help those in affected areas go to The Red Cross reception center at East Park Community Center, located at 700 Woodland Street, for victims displaced or affected by the explosion. Our hearts go out to those impacted by the explosion.

Rides can be accessed using the code RELIEFNASH20, valid for 2 rides up to $15 each, from now until 12/29 at 11:59 p.m CST. while rides are available. We advise checking evacuation shelters operational hours and availability before visiting the sites.

LyftUp is our comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. Through LyftUp, we partner with leading nonprofits to help provide free and discounted rides to individuals and families who lack affordable, reliable transportation.

Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we will continue to monitor the area's conditions and communicate with Lyft drivers, riders, and government officials. At this time, we're focused on areas where we're best able to support riders and drivers. We'll continue to add locations as we're able. Please stay tuned for updates.

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 358 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 676 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 514 M 15 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 786
Free-Float 78,5%
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 47,39 $
Last Close Price 48,86 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.13.58%15 514
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED48.03%682 712
NETFLIX, INC.58.84%227 069
PROSUS N.V.36.99%177 414
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.77.81%93 268
NASPERS LIMITED30.60%87 219
