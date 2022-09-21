Advanced search
2022-09-21
16.82 USD   -0.33%
Lyft : Celebrates Climate Week 2022

09/21/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Organizers of Climate Week, the largest global forum on the climate crisis, will focus this year on Getting It Done, challenging global leaders to do more, faster.

At Lyft, we give everyday people the ability to get it done in one way that really adds up: choosing a bike or scooter.

By hopping on a bike, ebike, or scooter last year, millions of Lyft riders:

  • Traveled 92 million miles. That's 385 trips to the moon!

  • Contributed to cleaner air by avoiding 7,950 metric tons of carbon dioxide-the equivalent to nearly 900,000 gallons of gasoline.*

Since Jan. 2020, more than 900,000 riders who began as a Lyft rideshare passenger have used our multimodal platform to choose a Lyft bike or scooter. Because sometimes the best ride is a bike ride.

The climate crisis is only one reason people choose a bike or scooter-they're also fun, affordable, and fast. Not all climate-heroes wear capes, but (hopefully) they wear helmets.

* Carbon emission reduction is an estimate and is for informational purposes only. The calculation utilizes data from published studies to estimate carbon emissions of conventional modes of transportation and of micromobility solutions using the Life Cycle Assessment approach. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is a type of study in which environmental impacts of the value chain of a product or service are accounted for. Carbon emissions estimates have been converted into concrete terms (i.e., gallons of gasoline) using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator (last updated March 2022).

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 107 M - -
Net income 2022 -862 M - -
Net cash 2022 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 951 M 5 951 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 31,70 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-60.52%5 951
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.77%352 565
NETFLIX, INC.-59.69%107 997
PROSUS N.V.-21.79%79 056
AIRBNB, INC.-29.90%74 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.90%62 348