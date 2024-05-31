Exhibit 1.01
Conflict Minerals Report
Lyft, Inc. - For Year Ending December 31, 2023
COMPANY OVERVIEW
This report has been prepared by the management of Lyft, Inc. (herein referred to as "Lyft", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"). The information includes the activities of all majority-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated.
Lyft is a ridesharing marketplace that connects drivers with riders via the Lyft mobile application in cities across the United States and in select cities in Canada. To complement its software offering, Lyft designs and contracts to manufacture equipment in Lyft's micro-mobility network including bicycles, e-bicycles, scooters, and bike stations, as well as vehicle accessories (e.g., Lyft Glow in-car emblem and Halo vehicle rooftop digital screens).
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Conflict Minerals Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any plans or intentions to improve the number and quality of supplier and smelter response rates; efforts to have suppliers remove certain smelters or refiners from their supply chains; the improvement of due diligence efforts with suppliers; and steps we intend to take to mitigate risk in our supply chain. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, Lyft's actions and the results of those actions may be affected by: (a) changes in global regulations related to the extraction of and disclosure obligations related to conflict minerals; (b) the ability of our direct suppliers and smelters to provide accurate information in response to our requests; (c) the availability of alternate sources of materials necessary to the functionality or production of our products on commercially reasonable terms or at all; (d) the ability of certified smelters to meet the demand for raw materials; and
- limits on our ability to unilaterally influence supplier behavior. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Lyft assumes no obligation to update such statements.
INTRODUCTION
For the 2023 calendar year, Lyft determined that tin, tungsten, tantalum and/or gold ("3TGs") were necessary to the functionality or production of certain products that were manufactured or contracted to be manufactured by Lyft. Therefore, Lyft conducted a reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") in good faith to determine whether any of the 3TGs in the products that Lyft manufactured or contracted others to manufacture, and that are covered in this report (collectively, the "Covered Products") originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") or an adjoining country (collectively referred to as the "Covered Countries"). Based on its RCOI, Lyft believes that its Covered Products could contain 3TGs that may have originated in the Covered Countries and, therefore, in accordance with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (from here on referred
to "Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act" or "the Rule"), performed due diligence on the source and chain of custody of the 3TGs in question to determine whether its Covered Products are "DRC Conflict Free." Lyft designed its due diligence measures to conform, in all material respects, with the internationally recognized due diligence framework in The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development ("OECD") Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas and the related supplements for gold, tin, tantalum, and tungsten (the "OECD Guidance").
Lyft is committed to upholding responsible sourcing practices. As such, Lyft has implemented a Supplier Code of Conduct (the "Supplier Code") to formalize its efforts to uphold human rights and responsible practices across the supply chain. Lyft's Supplier Code encompasses regulatory, compliance, and ethical requirements and covers human rights and labor, health and safety, environmental, ethics (which covers responsible sourcing of minerals), and intellectual property categories and also provides for audit, investigation, and reporting mechanisms.
CONFLICT MINERALS PROGRAM
Lyft's requirement for responsible sourcing of minerals is incorporated into our Supplier Code, and is available online at https://www.lyft.com/suppliers/code-of-conduct.
REASONABLE COUNTRY OF ORIGIN INQUIRY
To determine whether necessary 3TGs in Covered Products originated in Covered Countries, Lyft contracted with Assent Inc. ("Assent"), a third-party service provider, to assist us in reviewing the supply chain and identifying risks. We provided a list of suppliers and parts associated with the Covered Products to Assent for upload to the Assent Sustainability Manager ("ASM").
To collect data on the origin of materials procured by the supply chain, Lyft utilized the Conflict Minerals Reporting Template ("CMRT") version 6.31 to conduct a survey of all suppliers that provide Covered Products to Lyft since only those parts could contain 3TGs ("in-scope suppliers").
During the supplier survey, we contacted suppliers via the ASM, a platform provided by Assent that enables users to complete and track supplier communications, and allows suppliers to upload completed CMRTs directly to the platform for validation, assessment, and management. The ASM also provides functionality that meets the OECD Guidance process expectations by evaluating the quality of each supplier response and assigning a health score based on the supplier's declaration of process engagement. Additionally, the metrics provided in this report, as well as the step-by-step process for supplier engagement and upstream due diligence investigations performed, are managed through this platform.
Via the ASM and Assent team, we requested that all in-scope suppliers complete a CMRT. Training and education to guide suppliers on best practices and the use of this template was included. Assent monitored and tracked all communications in the ASM for future reporting and transparency. On behalf of Lyft, Assent directly contacted suppliers that were unresponsive during the diligence process, and requested these suppliers complete the CMRT and submit it to Assent.
2
Our program includes automated data validation on all submitted CMRTs. This data validation is based on questions within the declaration tab of the CMRT which helps to identify areas that require further classification or risk assessment, as well as understand the due diligence efforts of the suppliers who sell parts directly to Lyft ("Tier 1 suppliers"). The results of this data validation contribute to the program's health assessment and are shared with the suppliers through invalid submission campaigns to ensure they understand areas that require clarification or improvement.
All submitted forms are accepted and data is retained and classified as valid or invalid based on a set of validation errors (see appendix C for CMRT validation criteria). Invalid CMRTs include non-responsive, incomplete, or contradicting answers. Suppliers are contacted regarding invalid forms and are encouraged to submit a valid form. Suppliers are also provided with guidance on how to correct these validation errors in the form of feedback to their CMRT submission, training courses, and direct engagement help through Assent's multilingual Supplier Experience team. Since some suppliers may remain unresponsive to feedback, Assent tracks non-responses on behalf of Lyft to account for future improvement opportunities.
For reporting year 2023, there were 123 suppliers in scope of the conflict minerals program and 62 provided a completed CMRT. Lyft's total response rate for the 2023 reporting year was 50.41%.
DESIGN OF DUE DILIGENCE
Lyft designed its due diligence measures to conform, in all material respects, with the framework in the OECD Guidance. The program aligns with the five steps for due diligence that are described by the OECD Guidance and Lyft continues to evaluate market expectations for data collection and reporting to assess opportunities for improvement.
Due diligence requires our necessary reliance on data provided by direct suppliers and third-party audit programs. There is a risk of incomplete or inaccurate data as the process cannot be fully controlled by Lyft. However, Lyft's due diligence process, including outreach and process validation, active risk identification, and risk assessment conducted by Assent, conforms with the OECD's guidance as it relates to Lyft's position as a downstream purchaser.
DUE DILIGENCE PERFORMED
1) ESTABLISH STRONG COMPANY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
- Internal Compliance Team
Lyft established a cross-functional team responsible for implementing the conflict minerals compliance strategy and briefing senior management about the results of these due diligence efforts.
Lyft also uses a third-party service provider, Assent, to assist with evaluating supply chain information regarding 3TGs, identifying potential risks, and in the development and implementation of additional due
3
diligence steps that the Company undertakes with suppliers and/or respective stakeholders with regard to conflict minerals.
Lyft leverages Assent in order to work with dedicated program specialists who support Lyft's conflict minerals program. Lyft communicates regularly with the Assent team in order to receive updates on program status. Each member of Assent's Customer Success team is trained in conflict minerals compliance and the relevant OECD requirements, and understands the intricacies of the CMRT and conflict minerals reporting, as well as Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act.
- Control Systems
Lyft expects all suppliers to have policies and procedures in place to ensure 3TGs used in the production of the products sold to Lyft are DRC Conflict Free and responsibly sourced. This means that the products must not contain 3TGs sourced from the Covered Countries or sourced with child labor. Lyft expects direct suppliers to provide information on the origin of the 3TGs contained in components and materials supplied, including sources of 3TGs that are supplied to them from lower-tier suppliers.
Lyft's Supplier Code applies to all direct suppliers and outlines certain expected behaviors and practices. The Supplier Code is based on industry and internationally accepted principles such as the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Lyft's Supplier Code is available on our website to all suppliers. Lyft has the right to terminate relationships with the suppliers who do not meet Lyft's requirements. The Supplier Code is reviewed to ensure it continues to align with industry best practices.
- Supplier Engagement
Lyft has a strong relationship with Tier 1 suppliers. Lyft has leveraged processes and educational opportunities to ensure non-English speaking suppliers have access to a free platform to upload their CMRTs, help desk support and other multilingual resources. Lyft's suppliers are able to leverage Assent's team of supplier support specialists to ensure they receive appropriate support and understand how to properly file a CMRT. Suppliers are provided guidance in their native language, if needed.
Assent engages with suppliers directly to request a valid (free of validated errors) CMRT for the products that they supply to Lyft. With respect to the OECD requirement to strengthen engagement with suppliers, Lyft, in conjunction with Assent, has developed an internal procedure that includes steps of supplier engagement escalation including establishing a designated conflict mineral compliance communications channel and conflict mineral reporting questionnaire follow-up. This engagement process has allowed Lyft to oversee improvements in supplier responses and supplier compliance for this initiative.
Lyft places a strong emphasis on supplier education and training. To accomplish this, Assent's online resources are leveraged, and all in-scope suppliers are provided with access to Assent's library of conflict minerals training and support resources. Further, Assent's automated feedback process notifies suppliers
4
of risks associated with the submitted CMRT, including incorrect submissions as well as those with high- risk smelters, and serves to educate suppliers of certain conflict minerals' risks.
- Grievance Mechanisms
Lyft has established a mechanism whereby employees and suppliers can report violations of our policies, including with respect to conflict minerals. Suppliers and others outside of Lyft may contact Lyft's Compliance team to report grievances or other issues by making a submission through Lyft's Compliance
- Ethics Hotline (the "Hotline"). A link to the Hotline is included in Lyft's Supplier Code. The Hotline also includes toll-free telephone contact numbers and operators who speak the languages of the jurisdictions in which we operate.
Violations or grievances at the industry level can be reported to the Responsible Minerals Initiative ("RMI") directly as well.
- Maintain Records
Through Assent, a document retention policy to retain conflict minerals related documents, including supplier responses to CMRTs and the sources identified within each reporting period, has been implemented. We store all of the information and findings from this process in a database that can be audited by internal or external parties.
2) IDENTIFY & ASSESS RISK IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN
- Supplier Risk Evaluation
Risks associated with Tier 1 suppliers' due diligence processes were assessed by their declaration responses on a CMRT, which the ASM identifies automatically based on established criteria including the suppliers' Responsible Minerals Assurance Process ("RMAP") audit status and their geopolitical risk. These risks are addressed by Assent staff and members of Lyft's internal conflict minerals compliance team, who contact the supplier, gather pertinent data and perform an assessment of the supplier's conformity status, which is referred to as "conflict minerals status."
Risks at the supplier level may include non-responsive suppliers, incomplete CMRTs, or CMRTs that are submitted at the company level. In those cases where a company-level CMRT (such as when a company declares there are 3TGs in some of its products) is submitted, we are unable to determine if all of the specified smelters and refiners were used for 3TGs in the products supplied to us.
Additionally, some suppliers indicated that they received information regarding their supply chains from fewer than 75% of their suppliers and, therefore, they could not provide a comprehensive list of all smelters or refiners in their supply chains.
- Smelter/Refiners Risk Evaluation
5
Risks were identified by assessing the due diligence practices and status of smelters and refiners identified in the supply chain by upstream suppliers that listed mineral processing facilities on their CMRT declarations. Assent compared these facilities listed in the responses to the list of smelters and refiners consolidated by the RMI to ensure that the facilities met the recognized definition of a 3TGs processing facility that was operational during the 2023 calendar year.
Assent determined if the smelter had been audited against a standard in conformance with the OECD Guidance such as the RMAP. Lyft does not have a direct relationship with smelters and refiners and does not perform direct audits of these entities within their pre-supply chain. Smelters that are conformant to RMAP audit standards are considered to have their sourcing validated as conflict-free and responsibly sourced.
Each facility that meets the definition of a smelter or refiner of a 3TG mineral is assessed according to red-flag indicators defined in the OECD Guidance. Assent uses numerous factors to determine the level of risk that each smelter poses to the supply chain by identifying red flags. These factors include:
- Geographic proximity to the Covered Countries;
- Known mineral source country of origin;
- RMAP audit status;
- Credible evidence of unethical or conflict sourcing;
- Peer assessments conducted by credible third-party sources; and
- Sanctions risks.
Risk mitigation activities are initiated whenever a supplier's CMRT reports facilities of concern. Through Assent's automated email receipts, suppliers with submissions that included any smelters of concern were immediately provided with feedback instructing that supplier to take their own independent risk mitigation actions. Examples include the submission of a product-specific CMRT to better identify the connection to products that they supply to Lyft. Suppliers are given clear performance objectives within reasonable timeframes with the ultimate goal of progressive elimination of these smelters of concern from the supply chain. In addition, suppliers are guided to educational materials on mitigating the risks identified through the data collection process.
Suppliers are also evaluated on program strength, which assists in making key risk mitigation decisions as the program progresses. The criteria used to evaluate the strength of the program is based on the eight questions in the declarations tab in the CMRT related to the suppliers' conflict minerals practices and policies.
- DESIGN & IMPLEMENT A STRATEGY TO RESPOND TO RISKS
Together with Assent, Lyft has developed processes to assess and respond to the conflict minerals risk identified in the supply chain. Escalations are sent to non-responsive suppliers to outline the importance of a response via CMRTs and to outline the required cooperation for compliance with the conflict minerals rules and Lyft's expectations. Through email submission receipts, feedback on supplier
6
submissions is given to suppliers and educational resources are provided to assist suppliers in corrective action methods or to improve their internal programs.
- CARRY OUT INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY AUDIT OF SUPPLY CHAIN DUE DILIGENCE AT IDENTIFIED POINTS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN
Lyft does not have a direct relationship with any 3TG smelters or refiners and does not perform or direct audits of these entities within the supply chain. Instead, Lyft relies on third-party audits of smelters and refiners by industry recognized audit/assessment programs. As an example, RMAP uses independent private-sector auditors, and audits the source, including the mines of origin, and the chain of custody of the conflict minerals used by smelters and refiners that agree to participate in the program.
5) REPORT ANNUALLY ON SUPPLY CHAIN DUE DILIGENCE
Lyft has published the Form SD for the year ended December 31, 2023. This report is available on Lyft's website. Information found on or accessed through this website is not considered part of this report and is not incorporated by reference herein. Lyft has also publicly filed a Form SD and this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We will continue to expand efforts both for transparency through the data collection process and risk evaluation, as well as the disclosure of efforts through the form of public report.
- Due Diligence Results
Supply chain outreach is required to identify the upstream sources of origin of 3TGs. Following the industry standard process, CMRTs are sent to and requested from Tier 1 suppliers, who are expected to follow this process until the smelter and refiner sources are identified. The following is the result of the outreach conducted by Lyft for the 2023 reporting year.
● Supply Chain Outreach Metrics
Year
Suppliers in Scope
% Responded
RY 2021
34
38.24%
RY 2022
95
49.47%
RY 2023
123
50.41%
● Upstream Data Transparency
All smelters and refiners listed by suppliers in completed CMRTs, which appear on the RMI-maintained smelters list, are attached in Appendix A. As is a common practice when requests are sent upstream in the supply chain, those who purchase materials from smelters may not be able to discern exactly which of Lyft's product lines the materials may end up in. As a result, those providing the smelters and refiners may list all smelters and refiners they may purchase from within the reporting period. Therefore, the smelters or refiners (as sources) listed in Appendix A are likely to be more comprehensive than the list of smelters or refiners which actually processed the 3TGs contained in our products.
7
A Tier 1 supplier reported the presence of this upstream entity which was sanctioned by the United States Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control on March 17, 2022, specifically, CID003185 - African Gold Refinery. Due to the over-reporting inherent in the CMRT information collection process, and the nature of the supply chains, we are unable to confirm that this smelter/refiner is or was active in our supply chain. Lyft has reached out to Tier 1 suppliers who identified this smelter/refiner, and will continue to take efforts to have these Tier 1 suppliers remove this smelter/refiner from their supply chain. We will continue working with our Tier 1 suppliers to improve due diligence efforts.
Assent has taken measures to validate these sources of origin against validated audit programs intended to verify the material types and mine sources of origin for these smelters and refiners.
Status
Number of identified smelters/refiners
RMAP Conformant
223
RMAP Active
4
Not Enrolled
87
Non-Conformant
29
- Countries of Origin
Appendix B includes an aggregated list of countries of origin from which the reported facilities collectively source 3TGs, based on reasonable identification of country-of-origin data obtained via Assent's supply chain database.
Steps to Be Taken to Mitigate Risk
As of the date of this filing, Lyft has taken, or intends to take, the following steps to improve the due diligence conducted to further mitigate risk that the necessary 3TGs in Lyft's products could originate from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas or benefit armed groups in the Covered Countries. Through Assent, we continue to:
-
Evaluate upstream sources through a broader set of tools to evaluate risk. These include but are not limited to:
o Using a comprehensive smelter and refiner library with detailed status and notes for each listing; and
o Comparing the list of smelters and refiners against government watch and denied parties lists.
- Engage with suppliers more closely, and provide more information and training resources regarding responsible sourcing of 3TGs.
- Encourage suppliers to have due diligence procedures in place for their supply chains to improve the content of the responses from such suppliers.
- Increase the emphasis on clean and validated smelter and refiner information from the supply chain through feedback and detailed smelter analysis.
8
APPENDIX A: SMELTER LIST
Metal
Smelter Name
Smelter Facility Location
Smelter ID
Gold
8853 S.p.A.
Italy
CID002763
Gold
ABC Refinery Pty Ltd.
Australia
CID002920
Gold
Abington Reldan Metals, LLC
United States Of America
CID002708
Gold
Advanced Chemical Company
United States Of America
CID000015
Gold
African Gold Refinery
Uganda
CID003185
Gold
Agosi AG
Germany
CID000035
Gold
Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
Japan
CID000019
Gold
Al Etihad Gold Refinery DMCC
United Arab Emirates
CID002560
Gold
Albino Mountinho Lda.
Portugal
CID002760
Gold
Alexy Metals
United States Of America
CID003500
Gold
Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical
Uzbekistan
CID000041
Complex (AMMC)
Gold
AngloGold Ashanti Corrego do Sitio
Brazil
CID000058
Mineracao
Gold
Argor-Heraeus S.A.
Switzerland
CID000077
Gold
Asahi Pretec Corp.
Japan
CID000082
Gold
Asahi Refining Canada Ltd.
Canada
CID000924
Gold
Asahi Refining USA Inc.
United States Of America
CID000920
Gold
Asaka Riken Co., Ltd.
Japan
CID000090
Gold
Atasay Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
Turkey
CID000103
Gold
AU Traders and Refiners
South Africa
CID002850
Gold
Augmont Enterprises Private Limited
India
CID003461
Gold
Aurubis AG
Germany
CID000113
Gold
Bangalore Refinery
India
CID002863
Gold
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank
Philippines
CID000128
of the Philippines)
Gold
Boliden AB
Sweden
CID000157
Gold
C. Hafner GmbH + Co. KG
Germany
CID000176
Gold
Caridad
Mexico
CID000180
Gold
CCR Refinery - Glencore Canada
Canada
CID000185
Corporation
Gold
Cendres + Metaux S.A.
Switzerland
CID000189
Gold
CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd.
India
CID003382
Gold
Chimet S.p.A.
Italy
CID000233
Gold
Chugai Mining
Japan
CID000264
Gold
Coimpa Industrial LTDA
Brazil
CID004010
Gold
Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.
China
CID000343
Gold
Degussa Sonne / Mond Goldhandel GmbH
Germany
CID002867
Gold
Dijllah Gold Refinery FZC
United Arab Emirates
CID003348
Gold
Dongwu Gold Group
China
CID003663
Gold
Dowa
Japan
CID000401
Gold
DSC (Do Sung Corporation)
Korea, Republic Of
CID000359
9
Gold
Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. East Plant
Japan
CID000425
Gold
Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. North
Japan
CID003424
Plant
Gold
Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. West Plant
Japan
CID003425
Gold
Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Unit
India
CID003487
1)
Gold
Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Unit
India
CID003488
2)
Gold
Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Unit
India
CID003489
3)
Gold
Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Unit
India
CID003490
4)
Gold
Emirates Gold DMCC
United Arab Emirates
CID002561
Gold
Fidelity Printers and Refiners Ltd.
Zimbabwe
CID002515
Gold
Fujairah Gold FZC
United Arab Emirates
CID002584
Gold
GGC Gujrat Gold Centre Pvt. Ltd.
India
CID002852
Gold
Gold by Gold Colombia
Colombia
CID003641
Gold
Gold Coast Refinery
Ghana
CID003186
Gold
Gold Refinery of Zijin Mining Group Co.,
China
CID002243
Ltd.
Gold
Great Wall Precious Metals Co., Ltd. of
China
CID001909
CBPM
Gold
Guangdong Jinding Gold Limited
China
CID002312
Gold
Guoda Safina High-Tech Environmental
China
CID000651
Refinery Co., Ltd.
Gold
Hangzhou Fuchunjiang Smelting Co., Ltd.
China
CID000671
Gold
Heimerle + Meule GmbH
Germany
CID000694
Gold
Heraeus Germany GmbH Co. KG
Germany
CID000711
Gold
Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.
China
CID000707
Gold
Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd.
China
CID000767
Gold
Hunan Guiyang yinxing Nonferrous
China
CID000773
Smelting Co., Ltd.
Gold
HwaSeong CJ CO., LTD.
Korea, Republic Of
CID000778
Gold
Industrial Refining Company
Belgium
CID002587
Gold
Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver
China
CID000801
Refinery Share Co., Ltd.
Gold
International Precious Metal Refiners
United Arab Emirates
CID002562
Gold
Ishifuku Metal Industry Co., Ltd.
Japan
CID000807
Gold
Istanbul Gold Refinery
Turkey
CID000814
Gold
Italpreziosi
Italy
CID002765
Gold
JALAN & Company
India
CID002893
Gold
Japan Mint
Japan
CID000823
Gold
Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd.
China
CID000855
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lyft Inc. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 11:06:11 UTC.