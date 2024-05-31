Exhibit 1.01

Conflict Minerals Report

Lyft, Inc. - For Year Ending December 31, 2023

COMPANY OVERVIEW

This report has been prepared by the management of Lyft, Inc. (herein referred to as "Lyft", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"). The information includes the activities of all majority-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated.

Lyft is a ridesharing marketplace that connects drivers with riders via the Lyft mobile application in cities across the United States and in select cities in Canada. To complement its software offering, Lyft designs and contracts to manufacture equipment in Lyft's micro-mobility network including bicycles, e-bicycles, scooters, and bike stations, as well as vehicle accessories (e.g., Lyft Glow in-car emblem and Halo vehicle rooftop digital screens).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Conflict Minerals Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any plans or intentions to improve the number and quality of supplier and smelter response rates; efforts to have suppliers remove certain smelters or refiners from their supply chains; the improvement of due diligence efforts with suppliers; and steps we intend to take to mitigate risk in our supply chain. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, Lyft's actions and the results of those actions may be affected by: (a) changes in global regulations related to the extraction of and disclosure obligations related to conflict minerals; (b) the ability of our direct suppliers and smelters to provide accurate information in response to our requests; (c) the availability of alternate sources of materials necessary to the functionality or production of our products on commercially reasonable terms or at all; (d) the ability of certified smelters to meet the demand for raw materials; and

limits on our ability to unilaterally influence supplier behavior. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Lyft assumes no obligation to update such statements.

INTRODUCTION

For the 2023 calendar year, Lyft determined that tin, tungsten, tantalum and/or gold ("3TGs") were necessary to the functionality or production of certain products that were manufactured or contracted to be manufactured by Lyft. Therefore, Lyft conducted a reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") in good faith to determine whether any of the 3TGs in the products that Lyft manufactured or contracted others to manufacture, and that are covered in this report (collectively, the "Covered Products") originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") or an adjoining country (collectively referred to as the "Covered Countries"). Based on its RCOI, Lyft believes that its Covered Products could contain 3TGs that may have originated in the Covered Countries and, therefore, in accordance with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (from here on referred