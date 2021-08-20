Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

08/20/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
App-based gig workers hold demonstration outside Los Angeles City Hall to urge voters to vote no on Proposition 22 in California

(Reuters) - A 2020 ballot measure that exempted ride-share and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional, a California judge ruled on Friday, as it infringes on the legislature's power to set workplace standards.

The ballot measure aimed to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

Gig economy companies such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart were pushing to keep drivers' independent contractor status, albeit with additional benefits.

However, in a ruling, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote that the measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional.

"It limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law", making the entire measure unenforceable, the judge wrote.

The measure was the culmination of years of legal and legislative wrangling over a business model that has given millions of people the convenience of ordering food or a ride with the push of a button.

"We will file an immediate appeal and are confident the Appellate Court will uphold Prop 22," a group supporting the measure, the Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Coalition, said in a statement.

Gig economy companies scored a decisive win in California in November, when voters of the Democratic-leaning state supported the company-sponsored Prop 22, overwriting a state law that would have made them employees.

The companies, whose business model relies on low-cost flexible labor, say that surveys show the majority of their workers do not want to be employees.

"Prop 22 has always been an illegal corporate power grab that not only stole the wages, benefits and rights owed to gig workers but also ended the regulating power of our elected officials," Gig Workers Rising, which advocates for more benefits, said after the ruling.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
08/20LYFT : Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional
RE
08/20JUDGE : California ride-hailing law is unconstitutional
AQ
08/20LYFT : Judge strikes down California voter-approved law shielding Uber, Lyft fro..
AQ
08/20LYFT : Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional- The Sac..
RE
08/20Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/18Grove Teams Up Alfi to Launch AI-Powered Advertising Campaign
MT
08/17Uber partners with GetUpside to offer promotions to drivers, delivery people
RE
08/17UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Octopus, Philo bring 'Shark Week' experience to rideshare pa..
AQ
08/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster -3-
DJ
08/12LYFT : It's Not The Car's Fault That You Fell
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 211 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 057 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 386 M 15 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 554
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 45,89 $
Average target price 69,71 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-6.59%15 386
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.57%514 621
PROSUS N.V.-22.08%256 191
NETFLIX, INC.1.14%240 644
AIRBNB, INC.-2.11%88 364
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.67%75 110