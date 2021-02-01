Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : Pushing Forward at Lyft

02/01/2021 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

History has shown us time and time again that even through the worst adversity, Black people rise with resiliency and continue to push forward in the name of justice and equality. Last year, we witnessed an awakening in our country-that exposed the systemic racial inequities which have existed for far too long-and we put out a call to action for every individual to acknowledge and take responsibility for contributing to a more equitable America.

At Lyft, we'll continue to do our part in breaking down barriers to access while striving for greater equity, racial justice, and allyship. This Black History Month, we invite you to push forward with us.

Black History Month is a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Black community while honoring the many Black and African Americans whose sacrifices allow us to persevere today. Lyft was built on the idea of community - a community that gets stronger when the voices of all its members are represented. Through continued representation and storytelling we are committed to amplifying the Black voices within Lyft and across the communities we serve in order to push forward.

At Lyft, we have a unique opportunity to break down an unfair disadvantage that does not receive a lot of attention- the unequal access to affordable and efficient transportation. We continue to use our superpower to provide equitable access to transportation and have partnered with the Human Rights Campaign to launch transportation access grants to trans people of color.

Lyft's Community Engagement Team also launched a Black Driver Community Circle, led by Malcolm McFarland, consisting of highly engaged Black Drivers from across the country. The aim of this iterative, 3-part pilot series is for Black Drivers to build community, and share their experiences related to racial discrimination on and off the Lyft platform.

While we acknowledge that progress has been made, the past year showed us just how deeply systemic racism runs, and the urgency with which we must push forward for a country where Black lives are protected, valued, and matter in every way.

Please keep an eye out for Lyft's fireside conversation with Illinois' first Black speaker of the House, Emmanuel 'Chris' Welch later in the month.

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 18:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
01:58pLYFT : Pushing Forward at Lyft
PU
10:46aLYFT : Cowen Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $56 from $49, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
01/28LYFT : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for Lyft to $56 From $48, Maintains Over..
MT
01/25Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
01/23UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals ..
AQ
01/22LYFT : Urges Vaccination Officials to Allow Access for Mobility-Challenged at Dr..
BU
01/19LYFT : UBS Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $60 From $45, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
01/18LYFT : Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PU
01/14Driving In Reverse? Uber/Lyft Drivers Seek To Undo California's Proposition 2..
AQ
01/14LYFT : An Update on Keeping the Lyft Community Safe in Washington D.C. and Beyon..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 356 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 674 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 117 M 14 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,46x
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 786
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 50,03 $
Last Close Price 44,46 $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-9.51%14 117
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED20.83%837 023
NETFLIX, INC.-1.54%235 793
PROSUS N.V.8.44%188 471
NASPERS LIMITED15.19%97 452
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.14%89 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ