Lyft : Q4 2020 Earnings Supplemental Data

This presentation and the accom panying oral presentation contain forw ard -looking statem ents w ithin the m eaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as am ended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as am ended . Forw ard-looking statem ents generally relate to future events or Lyft's future financial or operating perform ance. In som e cases, you can identify forw ard looking statem ents because they contain w ords such as "m ay," "w ill," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contem plates," "believes," "estim ates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these w ords or other sim ilar term s or expressions that concern Lyft's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forw ard-looking statem ents in this presentation and the accom panying oral presentation include, but are not lim ited to, statem ents regarding Lyft's future financial and operating perform ance, including its outlook, expectations regarding tim e of and path to profitability, cost reductions, expense run rate, and Adjusted EBITD A, dem and for Lyft's products and services and the m arkets in w hich Lyft operates and the future of transportation -as-a-service, and the im pact of the CO VID -19 pandem ic and related public health m easures on our business, results of operations, and the m arkets in w hich w e operate. Lyft's expectations and beliefs regarding these
m atters m ay not m aterialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
m aterially from those projected, including the effect of the CO VID -19 pandem ic and related im pact on Lyft's business, Lyft's future profitability and tim ing for achievem ent of profitability, Lyft's cost reductions, cost savings and expected expenses for 2021 and the expected im pact of these cost reductions on Lyft's business and future financial perform ance, and trends in Lyft's business, in particular recovery in rides, the sufficiency of Lyft's unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investm ents, as w ell as risks associated w ith the outcom e of litigation, including a decision issued on O ctober 22, 2020 by the California Court of Appeal affirm ing a m otion for prelim inary injunction in an action by the People of the State of California . The forw ard -looking statem ents contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those m ore fully described in Lyft's filings w ith the Securities and Exchange Com m ission, including our Q uarterly Report on Form 10-Q that w as filed w ith the SEC on Novem ber 12, 2020 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K that w ill be filed follow ing this presentation . The forw ard-looking statem ents in this presentation are based on inform ation available to Lyft as of the date hereof, and Lyft disclaim s any obligation to update any forw ard - looking statem ents, except as required by law .
In addition to financial inform ation presented in accordance w ith U .S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation and the accom panying oral presentation include certain non -GAAP financial m easures, including Contribution, Contribution M argin, Adjusted Contribution M argin, Adjusted EBITD A, Adjusted EBITD A M argin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and non-GAAP operating expenses. These non -GAAP m easures are presented for supplem ental inform ational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial inform ation presented in accordance w ith GAAP . These non -GAAP m easures have lim itations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial m easures. A reconciliation of these m easures to the m ost directly com parable GAAP m easures is included at the end of this presentation .
This presentation and the accom panying oral presentation also contain statistical data, estim ates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available inform ation, as w ell as other inform ation based on our internal sources. This inform ation involves m any assum ptions and lim itations, and you are cautioned not to give undue w eight to such inform ation . W e have not independently verified the accuracy or com pleteness of the inform ation contained in the industry publications and other publicly available inform ation . Accordingly, w e
m ake no representations as to the accuracy or com pleteness of that inform ation nor do w e undertake to update such inform ation after the date of this presentation .
Key Highlights Q4'20
+14%
Sequential revenue growth, at the top end of our initial outlook range
(1)
Q4 Revenue of $570 million benefited from temporarily reduced driver incentive spend, outperforming our most recent outlook(3)
Revenue per Active Riderincreased 14% versus Q3'20, reflecting fewer new rider activations and a mix shift toward higher frequency riders
Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased from $697 million in Q4'19 to $497 million in Q4'20, driven by strong cost discipline
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense as a percentage of revenue was <15%
In Q4 successfully removed $360
37%
Improvement in Q4 Adjusted
EBITDA loss versus Q3
$2.3 billion(2)
Unrestricted Cash, Cash
Equivalents and
Contribution Marginof 55.5% was up >500 bps versus Q3'20; excluding unusual tailwinds, Contribution Margin was 53% versus outlook of 51.5% to 52.5%(4)
Delivered Q4'20Adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million versus most recent outlook of <$185 million(5)
million in fixed costs on an annualized basis versus original 2020 plan, exceeding target cost reduction of $300 million by 20%
Short-Term Investments
Q4'20 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million compares to Q3'20 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $240 million.
As of December 31, 2020.
Company outlook for Revenue for Q4'20 was reported in the Form 8-K filed December 2, 2020.
Contribution Margin included two unique benefits in Q4'20 related to: reduced driver acquisition and engagement spend ($15 million) and net
gains from remarketing Flexdrive vehicles ($6.7 million). Excluding these benefits from revenue and Contribution, Q4'20 Contribution Margin would have been 53%.
Company outlook for Adjusted EBITDA for Q4'20 was reported in the Form 8-K filed December 2, 2020.
Note: Certain figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the explanation of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliation from
3
GAAP to non-GAAP measures contained in the appendix to this presentation.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in millions)
$90
$70
$1,017
$500
$570
Change in
Change in
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
$70M
Q4'19 Q3'20 Q4'20
Q4'19 Q3'20 Q4'20
($131)
$90M
($150)
($240)
Q4'20 revenue of $570 million increased by $70 million from $500 million in Q3'20. Q4'20 Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $90 million to a loss of $150 million versus a loss of $240 million in Q3'20. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss divided by the increase in revenue equals 1.28.
Note: The figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the explanation of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliation from GAAP to Non GAAP measures contained in the appendix to this presentation.
For every $1 increase in revenue from
Q3'20 to Q4'20,
Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by
128 cents(1)
4
Revenue per Active Rider
Active Riders
(in millions)
+$5.46
$45.06
$45.40
21.2
$39.06
$39.94
+0.3%
12.512.6
8.7
Q1'20
Q2' 20
Q3'2 0
Q4'20
Note: Revenue per Active Rider in Q4'20 increased 2% year-over-year to $45.40 from $44.40 in Q4'19. On a sequential basis, Revenue per Active Rider in Q4'20 grew 14% to $45.40 from $39.94 in Q3'20. The revised presentation from
year-over-yearcomparison to a sequential comparison is to reflect the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery trends.
Q1'20
Q2' 20
Q3'2 0
Q4'20
Note: Active Riders in Q4'20 declined 45% year-over-year to 12.6M from 22.9M in Q4'19. On a sequential basis,
Active Riders in Q4'20 grew 0.3% to 12.6M from 12.5M in Q3'20. The revised presentation from a year-over-year5 comparison to a sequential comparison is to reflect the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery trends.
Rideshare Recovery
Change in rideshare rides (year-over-year)
-48%
-47%
-50%
-52%
-51%
-54%
-53%
-61%
-70%
-75%
Apr May Jun Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Jan
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Note: Year-over-year change is based on total number of rides on the Company's rideshare platform.
Contribution Margin
(Non-GAAP)
54.0%
57.3%
55.5%
50.1%
49.6%
49.8%
46.0%
34.6%
Q1'19 Q2' 19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q2' 20 Q3'2 0 Q4'20
FY'19
FY'20
6
Note: Please see the explanation of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP
measures contained in the appendix to this presentation.
Insurance Supplemental
Insurance Reserves
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Beginning
$810,273
$936,984
$1,207,380
$1,374,935
$1,378,462
$975,132
$943,636
$922,628
balance
Losses paid
(99,551)
(106,078)
(144,290)
(190,709)
(205,946)
(112,857)
(111,625)
(122,264)
Change in
estimates for
23,820
141,122
86,618
18,735
58,359
17,410
680
127,690
prior periods
Transfer of
certain
legacy auto
-
-
-
-
(407,885)
-
-
-
insurance
liabilities
Reserves for
current
202,442
235,352
225,227
175,501
152,142
63,951
89,937
59,010
period
Ending
$936,984
$1,207,380
$1,374,935
$1,378,462
$975,132
$943,636
$922,628
$987,064
Balance
Lyft transferred a minority of primary insurance risk, up from zero previously
Lyft transferred a slight majority of primary insurance risk
8
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP and
Trended Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
($ in millions, except per share)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
10
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
11
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
12
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
13
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
($ in millions, except per share)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
15
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
16
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
17
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(continued)
($ in millions)
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.