LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

01/25/2021 | 04:05pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter account (@lyft), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, eng.lyft.com, medium.com/LyftLevel5, medium.com/sharing-the-ride-with-lyft and medium.com/@johnzimmer) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Contacts
Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Media: press@lyft.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 357 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 674 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 181 M 15 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,91x
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 786
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 49,57 $
Last Close Price 47,81 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-2.69%15 181
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.90%848 829
NETFLIX, INC.4.52%249 689
PROSUS N.V.12.22%195 756
NASPERS LIMITED18.04%100 389
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.49%95 790
