Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lyft : Uber, Lyft spend big in California to oppose even costlier gig-worker law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc together are spending nearly $100 million on a November California ballot initiative to overturn a state law that would compel them to classify drivers as employees.

That sum looks less huge, however, than the potential costs of complying with the existing law, according to a Reuters analysis.

The two ride-hailing companies would each face more than $392 million in annual payroll taxes and workers' compensation costs even if they drastically cut the number of drivers on their platforms, a Reuters calculation showed.

(Graphic on potential price hikes - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmvjbwamvr/rLQlH-uber-s-california-price-hikes-if-drivers-are-employees.png)

Using a recently published Cornell University driver pay study in Seattle as a basis, Reuters calculated that each full-time driver would cost the company, on average, an additional $7,700. That includes roughly $4,560 in annual employer-based California and federal payroll taxes and some $3,140 in annual workers' compensation insurance, which is mandated in California.

The companies say they would need to significantly hike prices to offset at least some of those additional costs, which in turn would likely cause a decrease in consumer demand, but cushion the blow of the added costs to the bottom line.

Uber and Lyft have also said they could abandon the California market - an economy that would rank fifth in the world if the state were a sovereign nation. Other U.S. states have said they plan to follow California's lead and pass similar laws.

A "yes" vote on California's Proposition 22 gives Uber and Lyft what they seek, which is to overturn the state's gig-worker law, known as AB5, which took effect in January. Uber and Lyft have insisted the law does not apply to them, sparking a legal battle.

The tussle over classification of workers highlights the political and business risks facing Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other companies that have built businesses on workers who are not classified as employees eligible for health coverage, unemployment insurance or other benefits.

Under the company-sponsored ballot measure, so-called gig workers would receive some benefits, including minimum pay, healthcare subsidies and accident insurance, but remain independent contractors not entitled to more substantial employee benefits.

POLITICAL FIGHT

The question of whether gig workers should be treated as employees has become a national issue in U.S. politics.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, have both voiced their strong support for California's labor law and directly called on voters to reject the companies' ballot proposal that would weaken it.

The campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump has not directly weighed in on the ballot measure, but the administration's Labor Department in September published proposed rules that would standardize legal definitions across the country and provide more room for companies to maintain independent contractors. U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia criticized AB5 in an opinion piece published on Sept. 22.

California represents 9% - or roughly $1.63 billion in all of 2019 - of Uber's global rides and food delivery gross bookings. However, California generates a negligible amount of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Uber said in November 2019.

Lyft, which operates only in the United States and Canada and does not have a food delivery business, in August said California makes up some 16% of the company's total rides. Lyft does not break out ride-hailing revenue, but California contributed $576 million as a share of total 2019 revenue.

FEWER DRIVERS

California sued Uber and Lyft in May for not complying with AB5. The ride-hailing companies said their workers are properly classified as independent contractors, because they can set their own schedules.

The companies say the majority of their drivers do not want to be employees, and work fewer than 25 hours a week. Many drivers use the service to supplement income from other jobs.

While no legal requirements would prevent the companies from classifying part-time drivers as employees, Uber said administrative fixed costs per employee would make it more expensive to allow part-time employment. Uber said it would therefore be forced to reduce its California driver base by 76% to 51,000 full-time driver employees.

Uber also said it could reduce cash wages to offset higher benefit costs, thereby lowering the potential tax burden.

Lyft executives in court filings have said the company would have to "substantially reduce" its California driver base to a smaller number of driver employees, but has not provided a figure. The company did not respond to detailed requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Joe White and Matthew Lewis)

By Tina Bellon

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -2.82% 26.86 Delayed Quote.-35.77%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.91% 36.97 Delayed Quote.26.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LYFT, INC.
12:02pLYFT : Uber, Lyft spend big in California to oppose even costlier gig-worker law
RE
10/02LYFT : Talked To Bosch About Self-Driving Car Partnership, Investment- The Infor..
RE
10/02PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning G..
AQ
10/01ALLSTATE : and Lyft Partner to Protect Drivers in Eight States
AQ
10/01LYFT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft look to kill California law on app-based drivers
AQ
09/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft look to kill California law on app-based drivers
AQ
09/30Seattle approves minimum pay rate for Uber and Lyft drivers
RE
09/29Where Trump and Biden Stand on Job Creation, Workplace Safety, Wages
DJ
09/29UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Ride Sharing Market Size to Reach $132.76 billion by 2025, g..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 449 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 570 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 623 M 8 623 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 973
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 40,73 $
Last Close Price 27,63 $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-35.77%8 623
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.78%627 770
NETFLIX, INC.55.47%221 857
PROSUS N.V.17.09%150 935
NASPERS LIMITED30.96%78 063
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.83%66 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group