Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : We're partnering with Toyota Canada in Metro Vancouver to make zero-emission vehicles accessible to eligible drivers

02/10/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting today, through this first-of-its-kind Canadian partnership, eligible drivers on the Lyft platform in Metro Vancouver can rent Toyota Mirai sedans in 1-week increments up to 4 weeks at a time using the KINTO Share Canada app.

This collaboration will benefit:

  • Current drivers, who would prefer not to use their personal vehicles for rideshare or are looking for greener options.

  • Driver candidates, who want to drive on the Lyft platform but don't own their own car or would prefer not to use their personal vehicle.

  • The environment. The Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle and only emits water from the tailpipe - no CO2 emissions!

How the program works

Drivers fuel up with hydrogen in a similar way to gas-powered vehicles. Vehicles can be refuelled in about five minutes at one of the fuelling stations located around Metro Vancouver:

Through the partnership, eligible drivers on the Lyft platform can access a Toyota Mirai sedan through the KINTO Share Canada app and pick it up at one of 3 Toyota dealerships across Metro Vancouver. The rental rate is $198/week plus applicable fees and taxes, and includes insurance and scheduled maintenance.*

The road to sustainability

The challenges of the past year have presented us with a unique opportunity to rebuild our businesses and communities in ways that are better, cleaner, and more sustainable for the future. Currently, transportation is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country. As a transportation network, we recognize the importance of doing our part here.

To achieve our mission of improving people's lives with the world's best transportation, we must do what we can to make transportation more sustainable. That's why in June 2020, we made an industry-leading commitment to reach 100% electric vehicles on the platform by 2030.

We understand a large barrier to ZEV adoption is up-front cost, which is why we're proud to partner with Toyota Canada's new KINTO Share program to make ZEVs more accessible for current and potential eligible drivers on the Lyft platform. Not everyone owns a car, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to access Lyft as an earning opportunity.

We also know Metro Vancouverites are passionate about the environment - in fact, 1/5 of the vehicles on the Lyft platform in the region are either ZEVs or hybrids. We're committed to offering more zero-emission options for riders and drivers.

With the Canadian federal government and the Province of BC recognizing hydrogen's importance in meeting decarbonization goals, we're thrilled to play a role in introducing British Columbians to fuel cell technology through the Toyota Mirai and KINTO Share offering.

Terms and Conditions: KINTO Share Canada mobile application and this KINTO Share program is owned and operated by Toyota Credit Canada Inc. and in no way affiliated with Lyft, Inc. Driver participation, eligibility, access to, and use of, any content, functionality and services offered on or through the KINTO Share Canada mobile application and www.kintoshare.ca is governed by Toyota Credit Canada Inc. See www.kintoshare.ca 'Legal' 'Terms and Conditions' and 'Terms of Use' for additional information

*Restrictions apply. See Terms of Use at www.kintoshare.ca/legal

Tags

Sustainabilityenvironmental sustainabilityVancouverdriverCanada

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
07:44aLYFT : We're partnering with Toyota Canada in Metro Vancouver to make zero-emiss..
PU
07:01aLYFT : Upbeat Q4 Results Another 'Major Step in the Right Direction' Toward Reco..
MT
06:57aWall Street Wavers in Choppy Midday Trading After Inflation Data to Stem Rece..
MT
06:44aMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Wavers Midday After Recent Rally
MT
06:30aWall Street rally runs out of steam ahead of Powell talk
RE
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
03:33aLYFT : Credit Suisse Raises Lyft's Price Target to $74 from $66 on Potential Q2 ..
MT
03:32aLYFT : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $75 From $60, Reiterates..
MT
03:32aLYFT : Piper Sandler Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $88 From $61, Reiterates Ove..
MT
03:32aLYFT : MKM Partners Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $58 From $37, Maintains Neutr..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 355 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 671 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 365 M 17 365 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 786
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 56,77 $
Last Close Price 53,64 $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.9.18%17 032
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED31.29%909 746
NETFLIX, INC.3.39%247 609
PROSUS N.V.15.49%199 527
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.88%105 138
NASPERS LIMITED18.97%102 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ