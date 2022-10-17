Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:32 2022-10-17 am EDT
11.97 USD   +1.66%
08:21aLyft hikes service fee for rides as insurance costs rise
RE
12:48aTax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
AQ
10/16News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft hikes service fee for rides as insurance costs rise

10/17/2022 | 08:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers demonstrate over basic employee rights in California

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc is increasing the service fee its U.S. riders pay directly to the company to cover higher insurance costs, the ride-hailing firm said.

The increase averages less than 50 cents per trip nationally, a Lyft spokesperson said. The company pays for drivers' insurance when they are working on its platform.

"Lyft is facing insurance inflation pressures and we've nominally increased service fees to help offset these costs," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

New data from YipitData showed Lyft increased its published service fee for rides in virtually all U.S. markets in the first week of October, including around 150 markets expect for New York.

The service fee went up by an average of about 60 cents, implying a 3% increase in the cost of an average ride, and an 18% increase in the service fee, according to YipitData.


Graphic: Lyft's service fee spikes in October -

The service fee, which goes directly to Lyft, is an additional fee added on a per-ride basis that covers certain operating costs and safety measures such as insurance and background checks.

Lyft added a 55-cent surcharge earlier this year that went directly to the driver to help drivers deal with the higher gas prices that have been eating into their earnings. The program was stopped in late September.

Lyft now offers up to 7% cash back when drivers pay for gas with Lyft Direct debit card.

"The price the consumer pays shouldn't change very much on the basis of these two changes, but it might change the amount Lyft takes as revenue versus the amount the driver takes," YipitData analysts said.

"Since the fuel surcharge went directly to drivers and the service fee goes directly to Lyft, it suggests that Lyft would take more of each fare, assuming no changes to the other fare components."

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 085 M - -
Net income 2022 -877 M - -
Net cash 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 152 M 4 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 11,77 $
Average target price 29,86 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-72.45%4 152
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%48 924