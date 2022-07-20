Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
14.73 USD   +7.80%
03:19pLyft lays off about 60 workers from rental division
RE
07/19Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/19BTIG Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $20 from $60, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Lyft lays off about 60 workers from rental division

07/20/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Lyft logo

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 60 jobs in its rental division as it tries to reorganize the business amid rising costs.

With inflation in the United States at levels not seen in four decades, a number of companies such as Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc have halted hiring and expansion plans in anticipation of a recession.

Lyft will discontinue a service line where it offered its cars for long-term rentals. Instead, the San Francisco, California-based company will offer rental cars through its partnerships with Sixt SE and The Hertz Corp, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the layoffs at Lyft. (https://on.wsj.com/3aQRH86)

The move comes about two months after Lyft
said it would slowdown hiring and assess budget cuts in some departments. https://reut.rs/3RP0gAV

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.51% 153.405 Delayed Quote.-17.18%
LYFT, INC. 7.43% 14.68 Delayed Quote.-68.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.06% 262.64 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
SIXT SE -1.01% 117.9 Delayed Quote.-23.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 225 M - -
Net income 2022 -707 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 753 M 4 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 87,5%
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 13,66 $
Average target price 37,69 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-68.03%4 753
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.06%405 356
PROSUS N.V.-8.61%96 656
NETFLIX, INC.-66.53%89 579
AIRBNB, INC.-38.61%65 047
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-45.93%44 516