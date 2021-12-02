Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/02 04:00:00 pm
41.15 USD   +7.67%
04:22pLYFT : names Elaine Paul as new chief financial officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pLyft Names Elaine Paul CFO
MT
04:14pLyft names Elaine Paul as CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : names Elaine Paul as new chief financial officer - Form 8-K

12/02/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyft names Elaine Paul as new chief financial officer

Elaine Paul replaces Brian Roberts, who is stepping down but will remain an advisor to Lyft until June 2022.

San Francisco, California-December 2, 2021-Lyft today announced that Elaine Paul has been named chief financial officer, effective January 3, 2022. Paul replaces Brian Roberts who is stepping down but will remain an advisor until June 2022 to assist with the transition.

"Elaine is a seasoned leader with a commanding record of driving growth in tech and consumer-facing industries. We're excited to have her bring this experience to Lyft," said Lyft Co-Founder and CEO Logan Green. "Building the future of transportation requires new, disruptive approaches. Elaine has made a career of thinking differently in established markets and knows how to create incredible value for both the business and our customers."

Since 2019, Paul has served as CFO and VP of Finance for Amazon Studios with responsibility for portfolio and financial planning for Amazon's global slate of original film and television programming, studio operations, and Prime Video Marketing Finance. In addition to finance, her team included strategy, business intelligence and advanced analytics.

Prior to joining Amazon, Paul was CFO of Hulu for six years. Before Hulu she spent 19 years at Disney in senior finance, strategy and business development roles, including as SVP of Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Technology. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and B.A. in Economics and History with Distinction from Stanford University.

"Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities. Logan and John are deeply committed to improving people's lives with the world's best transportation and their passion is contagious," said Elaine Paul. "I'm thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft's next phase of scale and innovation."

Roberts has served as Lyft CFO since November 2014, helping guide the company through the IPO, and recently achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability.

"Over the past seven years, Brian has made a huge contribution to Lyft. With his support and leadership, Lyft went public and reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability - two critical milestones. Brian built high-performing teams, relentlessly championed new growth initiatives, and was instrumental in helping us scale the business. We're grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him, and for the lasting impact he has had," added Green.

"It has been a privilege to have helped see Lyft through a period of tremendous growth and change, become a public company, and achieve a key profitability milestone. I'm especially proud of the team I built, and the continuing strong impact the finance organization has on the business. I am excited about Lyft's transformation and optimistic about its future," said Brian Roberts.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

Contacts

Sonya Banerjee

Investor@lyft.com

Kristin Chasen, Ashley Adams

Press@lyft.com

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 21:20:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
04:22pLYFT : names Elaine Paul as new chief financial officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pLyft Names Elaine Paul CFO
MT
04:14pLyft names Elaine Paul as CFO
RE
04:13pLYFT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04:07pLyft Names Elaine Paul as New Chief Financial Officer
BU
02:18pShares of Ridesharing Platforms Uber, Lyft Rise After UBS Begins Coverage at Buy
MT
12:45pUBS Starts Lyft at Buy with $60 Price Target
MT
01:26aSoutheast Asia's Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing
RE
11/2972nd Public School's Students Get Back-to-School Donation
AQ
11/28Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 178 M - -
Net income 2021 -925 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 023 M 13 023 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 369
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 38,22 $
Average target price 68,98 $
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-16.19%13 023
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.03%573 792
NETFLIX, INC.14.25%273 643
PROSUS N.V.-15.54%266 735
AIRBNB, INC.11.09%102 119
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.37%69 883