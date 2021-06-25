Lyft : Help After the Surfside Building Collapse

In response to the collapse of the residential building in Surfside, Florida, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We're activating our LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide access to free rides to help those in affected areas move to family reunification sites.

Rides can be accessed using the code SURFSIDERELIEF21 , valid for 2 rides up to $15 each, from now until 07/02 at 11:59 p.m. while rides are available. We advise checking operational hours and availability before visiting the shelters, and following CDC guidelines when going to a public disaster shelter.

Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we will continue to monitor the conditions and communicate with Lyft drivers, riders and government officials. As always, we look forward to providing rides to those who need them.

Our hearts go out to those impacted by this tragic event.

List of Applicable Resource Centers:

Surfside, FL:

Surfside Recreational Center - 9301 Collins Ave

