Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : Standing with the AAPI Community Against Racism, Xenophobia, and Hate

03/10/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In recent weeks, we have seen a horrifying rise in violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. This surge in deadly hate crimes comes after the U.S. recorded over 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020 alone. Hate crimes are notoriously underreported and experts estimate that actual numbers may be much higher in the wake of COVID-related xenophobia.

Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place in our communities. It's our responsibility to stand in solidarity with the AAPI community as it faces this crisis. That starts by ensuring AAPI riders feel safe using our services, but also means working with our community partners and identifying opportunities where Lyft can do more. Survivors, their families, and all members of the AAPI community deserve to live without the threat of discrimination, harassment, or violence.

'We condemn the acts of hate against the Asian American community - and when there are threats to our communities, there's no question we come to their support,' said John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President, Lyft. 'We're working with our AAPI community partners together to provide access to alternative transportation options for older citizens to access food, jobs, and essential services, including vaccination appointments.'

As part of our ongoing support of the community, we've doubled down on our support for organizations including OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates, National Asian/Pacific American Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, Asian Americans for Community Involvement, Asian American Federation, Asian Media Access, Self Help for the Elderly, and Asian Counseling and Referral Service by providing additional ride grants. Through these partnerships, we will continue to support the transportation needs of AAPI communities to access essential goods and services, such as rides to the grocery store and to medical appointments, during the pandemic. This comes as part of a long-standing commitment to AAPI communities through our LyftUp program. We've worked with our well-established partners, like the National Asian American Coalition and the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, to offer access to transportation, and they are continuing to work with us to provide access to rides for low-income and at-risk communities to and from vaccination appointments as a part of our larger Universal Vaccine Access Campaign.

  • Linda Ng, President, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates shared with us what she's seeing in her community and how Lyft has been able to help: 'The rise of hate incidents has struck fear into the AAPI community, but we are grateful to our partners, like Lyft, who have been stepping up with resources to help our community feel safer. Lyft's support during this time also highlights this issue of anti-Asian hate incidents, which is currently being underreported and overlooked in national media. As we continue to provide active bystander and situational awareness trainings nationwide, we are grateful that Lyft makes our seniors and other vulnerable community members feel safer traveling to their essential destination.'

  • 'Many Asian American and Pacific Islander older adults are being impacted particularly hard by both the COVID-19 crisis and this recent wave of hate crimes.' said Joon Bang, CEO, National Asian Pacific Center on Aging. 'We're thankful for our partnership with Lyft as they work with us to help make our Asian American and Pacific Islander older adults throughout the country feel safer traveling to and from vaccination appointments.'

  • 'As we have seen our community impacted by this rise in hate crimes as well as with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for Lyft's support of our COVID-19 Emergency Home Delivered Meals program,' said Anni Chung, President & CEO, Self Help for the Elderly. 'Lyft helped us serve thousands of homebound seniors by delivering over 45,000 meals since mid-April. Now, we are especially grateful that seniors are also able to feel more comfortable traveling to and from vaccination appointments.'

  • 'We are heartened to see Lyft continuing to step up to support the transportation needs of vulnerable members in our community when they need reliable rides to access essential health and wellness services,' said Sarita Kohli, President & CEO, Asian Americans for Community Involvement. 'These rides have made it possible for our low-income, marginalized clients to seek the care they need during COVID-19 and has even helped domestic violence survivors escape unsafe situations. We are proud to partner with them to strengthen the resilience and hope of our community during this challenging time.'

By Heather Foster, Head of National Policy Engagement at Lyft

Note: We've intentionally chosen to use the term Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) to refer to the community collectively. We recognize that both the Asian American & Pacific Islander communities face unique challenges, and that the recent acts of violence have primarily impacted the Asian-American community.

Categories

LyftUp

Tags

LyftUp

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
01:44pLYFT  : Standing with the AAPI Community Against Racism, Xenophobia, and Hate
PU
03/03Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble
RE
03/03US Stocks End Lower as Tech Sector Retreats, Treasury Yields Continue Rise
MT
03/03CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Tech Sector Retreats, Treasury Yields Cont..
MT
03/03Nasdaq Falls 2.7% as Bond Yields Rise
DJ
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Losing More Ground Near Close
MT
03/03Growth Shares Lead Stock Market Lower
DJ
03/03MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday As Bond Yields Tick Up Again
MT
03/03Tech Stocks Fall Again as Bond Yields Jump
DJ
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lyft, Intel, Uber
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 090 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 080 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 506 M 20 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 675
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 65,27 $
Last Close Price 62,34 $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.26.89%20 506
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.18%790 187
NETFLIX, INC.-6.34%224 300
PROSUS N.V.9.71%186 168
AIRBNB, INC.24.73%109 726
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.33%102 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ