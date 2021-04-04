Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : Voter suppression efforts are a threat to democracy

04/04/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyft is proud to provide hundreds of thousands of rides to voters every election year, and we believe in the American values of democracy and the fundamental right of every citizen to vote. We believe that when more people vote, we are all better off -- and the role of our government should be to expand access to the ballot, not restrict it.

Lyft is firmly opposed to any laws limiting voting by mail, reducing the number of days people can vote, or pushing any other restrictions on access for eligible voters -- particularly those disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities.

For years, we've run voting access programs to help people get to the polls. More than ever, we see the urgency of tackling transportation access as a barrier to voting access, which is why we are committing to continuing our Voting Access Program in future elections, including in as many states as legally possible in the upcoming 2022 cycle. And we're grateful for our continued partnership with organizations focused on expanding access to the ballot like More Than A Vote, Vote.org, When We All Vote, and the Civic Alliance.

While our efforts to provide transportation access are crucial to the voters we touch, we also need strong federal legislation to counter the numerous campaigns nationwide to restrict voting rights. That's why we support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would provide federal voting protections for all.

At Lyft, we will continue to look for ways to make access to transportation less of a barrier to voting, and speak out against voting restrictions that make it harder for Americans to participate in their democracy.

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
02:46pLYFT  : Voter suppression efforts are a threat to democracy
PU
04/01Mastercard Forms, Expands Partnerships to Enhance Cardholder Offerings
MT
03/30LYFT, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26LYFT  : Vertical Research Starts Lyft at Buy With $85 Price Target
MT
03/25LYFT  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Lyft PT to $65 From $60, Maintains Equal Weight R..
MT
03/23Uber's transit service mainly used in lower-income U.S. city outskirts, compa..
RE
03/22LYFT, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22EXCLUSIVE : Low tips, long waits: DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes
RE
03/22LOW TIPS, LONG WAITS : DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes
RE
03/20Biden White House Ties to Big Tech Are Detailed in New Disclosures
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 072 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 069 M - -
Net cash 2021 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 262 M 21 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 675
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 66,57 $
Last Close Price 64,64 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.31.57%21 262
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 945
NETFLIX, INC.-0.24%238 907
PROSUS N.V.12.99%189 447
AIRBNB, INC.28.23%112 800
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%107 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ