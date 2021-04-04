Lyft : Voter suppression efforts are a threat to democracy

Lyft is proud to provide hundreds of thousands of rides to voters every election year, and we believe in the American values of democracy and the fundamental right of every citizen to vote. We believe that when more people vote, we are all better off -- and the role of our government should be to expand access to the ballot, not restrict it.

Lyft is firmly opposed to any laws limiting voting by mail, reducing the number of days people can vote, or pushing any other restrictions on access for eligible voters -- particularly those disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities.

For years, we've run voting access programs to help people get to the polls. More than ever, we see the urgency of tackling transportation access as a barrier to voting access, which is why we are committing to continuing our Voting Access Program in future elections, including in as many states as legally possible in the upcoming 2022 cycle. And we're grateful for our continued partnership with organizations focused on expanding access to the ballot like More Than A Vote, Vote.org, When We All Vote, and the Civic Alliance .

While our efforts to provide transportation access are crucial to the voters we touch, we also need strong federal legislation to counter the numerous campaigns nationwide to restrict voting rights. That's why we support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would provide federal voting protections for all.

At Lyft, we will continue to look for ways to make access to transportation less of a barrier to voting, and speak out against voting restrictions that make it harder for Americans to participate in their democracy.