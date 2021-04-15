Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/15/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter accounts (including: @lyft and @Lyft_Comms), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, eng.lyft.com, medium.com/lyftself-driving, medium.com/sharing-the-ride-with-lyft and medium.com/@johnzimmer) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LYFT, INC.
04:08pLYFT  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
10:12aLYFT  : Take care of your to-dos, we'll take care of your car
PU
10:12aRIDING TOGETHER : Introducing the Lyft Multimodal Report
PU
04/14LYFT  : Nielsen to include Octopus Interactive Uber, Lyft content in digital con..
AQ
04/13Payfare Initiated at Outperform with $9.25 Price Target at Raymond James
MT
04/12Uber Posts Record Rider Demand in March -- 5th Update
DJ
04/12Uber Posts Record Rider Demand in March -- 4th Update
DJ
04/12Uber Posts Record Rider Demand in March -- 3rd Update
DJ
04/09Uber, Lyft use rides to vaccines to get drivers, customers back on the platfo..
RE
04/09EXCLUSIVE : China's Didi picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for mega U.S. IPO - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 064 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 075 M - -
Net cash 2021 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 657 M 20 657 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 675
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 66,66 $
Last Close Price 62,80 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.27.82%20 657
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.55%764 474
NETFLIX, INC.-0.13%239 172
PROSUS N.V.7.31%183 148
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.14%110 221
AIRBNB, INC.20.18%105 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ