Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lyft : rides recover slightly in August, remain down 53% from last year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday that its trips rose 7.3% in August from July as operations in Canada recovered faster than in the United States.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic is still crushing demand with overall August rides down 53% compared to a year earlier, said the company, which operates in the U.S. and Canada only.

Trips had dropped as much as 80% during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in April.

Lyft on Tuesday said it used fewer driver incentives in August as more drivers returned to service and said it expects lower incentive spending in the third quarter.

Lyft's President John Zimmer in May said Americans will turn to ride hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost income as the U.S. economy reopens, with the oversupply in drivers allowing the company to cut costs.

Lyft expects adjusted loss for the third quarter to not exceed $265 million.

The company on Tuesday also said it has increased spending on Proposition 22, a November ballot measure in California which seeks to reverse a contested state law that forces gig economy companies to treat their workers as employees.

Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc and Instacart each spent an additional $17.5 million on the measure, bringing total funding for the campaign to $181 million, according to a public state filing on Friday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LYFT, INC.
05:46pLYFT : rides recover slightly in August, remain down 53% from last year
RE
04:58pLYFT : rides rise 7.3% in August from prior month
RE
04:08pLYFT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03UBER AND LYFT CALIFORNIA RE-CLASSIFI : What's Next?
AQ
09/02Credit Card Providers Scramble to Update Customer Benefits as International T..
DJ
08/31UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Eats Bookings Up By 113% as Ride-Sharing Platform Revenues D..
AQ
08/31LYFT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27Salesforce Notifies Some Staff Of Layoffs -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts -- Update
DJ
08/26Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 572 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 041 M 9 041 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 973
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 40,81 $
Last Close Price 28,97 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-32.66%9 041
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.38%627 097
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%155 252
NASPERS LIMITED24.59%74 154
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group