Lyft : rides recover slightly in August, remain down 53% from last year

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said
on Tuesday that its trips rose 7.3% in August from July as
operations in Canada recovered faster than in the United States.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic is still crushing demand
with overall August rides down 53% compared to a year earlier,
said the company, which operates in the U.S. and Canada only.
Trips had dropped as much as 80% during the height of the
coronavirus outbreak in April.
Lyft on Tuesday said it used fewer driver incentives in
August as more drivers returned to service and said it expects
lower incentive spending in the third quarter.
Lyft's President John Zimmer in May said Americans will turn
to ride hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost
income as the U.S. economy reopens, with the oversupply in
drivers allowing the company to cut costs.
Lyft expects adjusted loss for the third quarter to not
exceed $265 million.
The company on Tuesday also said it has increased spending
on Proposition 22, a November ballot measure in California which
seeks to reverse a contested state law that forces gig economy
companies to treat their workers as employees.
Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc and
Instacart each spent an additional $17.5 million on the measure,
bringing total funding for the campaign to $181 million,
according to a public state filing on Friday.
